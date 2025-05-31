Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greece’s Unemployment Rate Hits Lowest in Seventeen Years

2025-05-31 06:41:30
(MENAFN) Greece’s unemployment rate plunged to 8.3 percent in April, reaching its lowest point since 2008, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) revealed on Thursday. This marks a sharp drop from 10.8 percent in April 2024 and follows a 8.9 percent reading in March 2025.

The Greek government celebrated this milestone on social media, emphasizing the country’s ongoing economic rebound and improvements in labor market equity. Notably, female unemployment declined to 10.8 percent from 13.6 percent the previous year, while youth unemployment also saw significant reductions.

Market experts say the latest figures highlight Greece’s strides in stabilizing its labor market and bolstering economic resilience after years of turbulence.

At the peak of the debt crisis between 2012 and 2014, unemployment had skyrocketed to a staggering 27.4 percent. Since then, Greece has steadily recovered thanks to austerity policies and structural reforms that revived growth and job creation.

ELSTAT’s report offers a data-driven testament to Greece’s long road from crisis to economic stability.

