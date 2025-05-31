Sybiha, Fidan Discuss Peace Process, Prisoner Release, Black Sea Security

MENAFN - UkrinForm) At a joint press conference, Sybiha emphasized the value of Ukraine's strategic partnership with Ankara, based on mutual respect and benefit, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, we held detailed discussions on bilateral and international issues, focusing primarily on the peace process, the need for a full ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and other issues. We are grateful for advancing these efforts and count on Ankara's continued support. Minister Fidan has just returned from Moscow and informed me in detail about what he heard and saw there. We discussed steps that will bring peace closer for Ukraine," Sybiha said.

The ministers also paid special attention to security in the Black Sea region.

"Ukraine and Turkey share a common stance: the Black Sea must be a space of peace, free trade, and maritime freedom. We are grateful to Turkey for its participation in ensuring the stability of shipping in the Black Sea, in particular mine safety and other important measures," Sybiha said.

The talks also covered joint efforts to implement agreements reached during the first meeting of the Ukraine-Turkey working group on reconstruction. According to Sybiha, Ukraine is ready to support the participation of Turkish businesses in related projects and looks forward to welcoming a Turkish delegation to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome this July.

Sybiha expressed particular gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his key role in promoting peace.

"We value Turkey's unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, including the return of Crimea, and for advocating for the rights of the Crimean Tatar people," he said.

Sybiha earlier said that Ukraine was interested in continuing peace talks in Istanbul, but for them to be effective, the Russian side must submit its "memorandum" on the ceasefire in advance, in line with prior agreements.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry