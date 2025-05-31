Sybiha Presents Archival Evidence Of Ukraine-Turkey Relations From The UPR Era

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , as reported by Ukrinform.

“A notable aspect of the visit was the presentation of archival diplomatic documents to high-ranking guests at the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These documents, originating from the Ukrainian People's Republic era, included diplomatic correspondence from the Ukrainian People's Republic Embassy in Turkey and were kindly provided by the State Archival Service of Ukraine. Presenting the exhibition to his Turkish colleagues, Andrii Sybiha highlighted that these documents reflect the long-standing diplomatic and interpersonal ties between Ukraine and Turkey," the MFA stated.

The Ministry also expressed gratitude to Head of the State Archival Service Anatolii Khromov and Director of the Central State Archives of Supreme Bodies of Power and Government of Ukraine Larysa Levchenko for their work in finding and preparing the materials.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkey, Andrii Sybiha and Hakan Fidan, discussed the peace process, the need for a full ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and the security in the Black Sea region.