Shmyhal, US Senators Discuss Strengthening Sanctions Against Russia, Ukraine's Needs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal announced this via Telegram .

"I expressed gratitude for the introduction of a bill in Congress aimed at tightening sanctions against Russia. It is crucial to weaken Russia's ability to wage war by implementing devastating restrictions. I informed the American side about Russian attacks on peaceful cities and civilians. We are counting on the United States and the international community to deliver a strong response," Shmyhal said.

The parties also discussed continued U.S. support for Ukraine.

"I outlined our needs in the financial and defense sectors. Special attention was given to the issue of confiscating frozen Russian assets. The role of the United States is especially important in this matter, particularly at the G7 level. This is an effective tool to exert pressure on Russia and a significant resource for compensating Ukraine for the damages inflicted," Shmyhal said.

He emphasized Ukraine's interest in deepening economic cooperation with the United States, especially within the framework of the recently signed investment fund agreement.

"During my visit to Washington, we discussed with Secretary of the Treasury [Scott] Bessent the creation of a free trade zone between Ukraine and the U.S. We are ready to actively work in this area," he said.

Shmyhal thanked U.S. President Donald Trump, Congress, and the American people for their substantial and meaningful support of Ukraine in its fight for democratic values and freedom.

Earlier, U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal once again urged Congress to pass sanctions against Russia after negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul showed little progress toward a ceasefire.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram