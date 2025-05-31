Mahesh Babu Says 'Always Guided By Your Light' As He Remembers Father On His Birth Anniversary
Mahesh Babu took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and posted a throwback black and white picture of his late father from his younger days. The picture was accompanied by a heartfelt note that read,“Always guided by your light. Happy birthday, Nanna! Thinking of you today and every day.”
Better known as Krishna, the Telugu stalwart made his film acting debut with the 1965 drama, "Thene Manasulu".
Later on, he became a part of many promising dramas including, "Gudachaari 116" in 1966, "Mosagallaku Mosagadu" in 1971, "Pandanti Kapuram" in 1972, "Devudu Chesina Manushulu" in 1973, "Alluri Seetharama Raju" in 1974, "Ram Robert Rahim" in 1980, "Mundadugu" in 1983 and "Simhasaasanam" in 1986.
Aside from starring in more than 350 films, Krishna also worked as a director and producer.
However, Krishna left for heavenly abode after suffering a cardiac arrest on November 15, 2022, in Hyderabad.
Expressing his profound grief, Mahesh Babu shared a heartfelt note for his father that read, "Your life was celebrated...your passing is being celebrated even more...such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly...daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration...my courage...and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before...Now I'm fearless... your light will shine in me forever...I will carry your legacy forward...I will make you even more proud...Love you Nanna, My Superstar.”
Work-wise, Mahesh Babu is presetly occupied with SS Rajamouli's much-awaited drama titled, "SSMB 29" for now. He will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra for the first time in his next.
