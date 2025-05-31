Labubus In UAE: Monster Doll-Themed Ice Creams, Cakes Now 'Best Sellers' Across Stores

What started as a quirky little character from Hong Kong has now become a craze in the UAE. Labubu, the mischievous creature with spiky hair, wide eyes, and a cheeky smile, has made its way into the hearts and homes of residents across the country.

From toys and keychains to cakes, ice cream, and even chocolates, Labubu is everywhere.

“I had no idea what Labubu was until my daughter turned seven,” said Misha Fernandes, a resident of JLT.“She wanted a Labubu cake for her birthday, and when I got her one, the reaction from her and her friends was priceless. They didn't even want to cut the cake because it looked too cute.”

Themed cakes have become a huge hit, with bakeries across the UAE receiving frequent orders for Labubu-inspired designs. Occasions Cakes UAE and Gateau Gourmet are offering custom creations, with prices starting at Dh200. Customers can place orders online and get them delivered to their doorstep.

But it's not just cakes. Head to any supermarket or discount store, and you are likely to spot Labubu keychains hanging near the checkout counters. They range from Dh3 to over Dh300, depending on the size and quality. Some are plush, some are plastic, and others even have lights or sound effects.

“It's not just the kids who are crazy about Labubu,” said Abdul Rahman, a father of two from Muweilah.“Even I have started noticing how cute it is. We bought Labubu-shaped ice creams last week, and the kids were over the moon. It's such a fun way to enjoy dessert.”

Labubu ice creams are available at the Frozen Factory and have become a hit at birthday parties and family gatherings. According to a staff member at the Al Zahia branch, the ice cream is flying off the shelves.

“We have seen a sharp rise in customers coming in just for Labubu ice cream,” said a salesperson.“Parents come in with their kids, and some even call ahead to check if it's in stock. It's become one of our best sellers.”

Soft toys are another hot item. Labubu plushies of all sizes are now common in supermarkets and toy shops. While some are official merchandise, others are local versions made to resemble the beloved character.

In Sharjah, a well-known discount centre has become a hotspot for Labubu fans.“Every single day, people come in asking for Labubu toys, snacks, and keychains,” said Hameed Shukur, a salesman at the store.“We restock constantly, and still, it's hard to keep up with the demand.”

What makes Labubu so appealing?

For many, it's the character's expressive design and playful energy. For others, it's the growing trend on social media, where influencers showcase Labubu-themed hauls, gifts, and decorations.

“My son carries a Labubu keychain on his school bag, and now his whole class wants one too,” said Arfa, a resident of Abu hail.“It's cute, harmless, and makes the kids happy.”

As Labubu fever continues to spread, it's clear this little creature has found a big fan base in the UAE. Whether it's a cake, a plush toy, or a scoop of ice cream, Labubu has become more than just a trend.