403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Diplomat Reports Mission Success in Syria
(MENAFN) Tom Barrack, the American representative to Türkiye and special delegate for Syria, stated that Leader Donald Trump tasked the U.S. military in Syria with one primary objective: combating the ISIS (Daesh) extremist group. According to Barrack, American troops have fulfilled 99 percent of this task.
Barrack explained during an interview with a news agency, posted on the network's Facebook page on Thursday, that the foundation of both U.S. military and political involvement in Syria is to safeguard regional populations and eradicate terrorism threats.
He clarified that Trump’s intention was never to govern Syria, but to "enable the government," further illustrating: "Good way for you to think about it is we wanna be the dessert, the baklava."
Commenting on potential diplomatic talks between Syria and Israel, Barrack said "America's role is simply to start having a dialogue."
He also noted that a possible initial step toward reconciliation between the two countries could involve a pact of non-aggression, followed by bilateral border arrangements.
Barrack explained during an interview with a news agency, posted on the network's Facebook page on Thursday, that the foundation of both U.S. military and political involvement in Syria is to safeguard regional populations and eradicate terrorism threats.
He clarified that Trump’s intention was never to govern Syria, but to "enable the government," further illustrating: "Good way for you to think about it is we wanna be the dessert, the baklava."
Commenting on potential diplomatic talks between Syria and Israel, Barrack said "America's role is simply to start having a dialogue."
He also noted that a possible initial step toward reconciliation between the two countries could involve a pact of non-aggression, followed by bilateral border arrangements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment