Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Diplomat Reports Mission Success in Syria

2025-05-31 03:53:21
(MENAFN) Tom Barrack, the American representative to Türkiye and special delegate for Syria, stated that Leader Donald Trump tasked the U.S. military in Syria with one primary objective: combating the ISIS (Daesh) extremist group. According to Barrack, American troops have fulfilled 99 percent of this task.

Barrack explained during an interview with a news agency, posted on the network's Facebook page on Thursday, that the foundation of both U.S. military and political involvement in Syria is to safeguard regional populations and eradicate terrorism threats.

He clarified that Trump’s intention was never to govern Syria, but to "enable the government," further illustrating: "Good way for you to think about it is we wanna be the dessert, the baklava."

Commenting on potential diplomatic talks between Syria and Israel, Barrack said "America's role is simply to start having a dialogue."

He also noted that a possible initial step toward reconciliation between the two countries could involve a pact of non-aggression, followed by bilateral border arrangements.

