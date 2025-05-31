403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Second Edition of Islamic Economy Summit Begins in Istanbul
(MENAFN) The second iteration of the Global Islamic Economy Summit hosted by AlBaraka was launched in Istanbul on Friday, aiming to strengthen both financial and non-financial Islamic entities in achieving enduring progress and influencing the worldwide economy through fresh approaches.
This two-day gathering is held in partnership with Türkiye’s Investment Office, the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), Albaraka Turk Bank, Ibn Haldun University, and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).
Senior officials, specialists, and business leaders are convening for the conference.
The event is dedicated to enhancing operational effectiveness, encouraging creative solutions, fortifying risk oversight, advancing inclusive finance, and promoting collaboration among industry players by fostering a more profound grasp of Islamic tenets.
Important dialogues regarding the application of Islamic economic concepts are anticipated throughout the summit.
Yousef Hassan Khalawi, the secretary-general of the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, remarked during the inauguration ceremony: "We look to create new roads, not just to walk on a new roads. We are creating in Istanbul, Medina, London, Kuala Lumpur, Karachi, Cairo and many others."
He further emphasized that additional initiatives should be established within the Islamic economic framework.
This two-day gathering is held in partnership with Türkiye’s Investment Office, the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), Albaraka Turk Bank, Ibn Haldun University, and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).
Senior officials, specialists, and business leaders are convening for the conference.
The event is dedicated to enhancing operational effectiveness, encouraging creative solutions, fortifying risk oversight, advancing inclusive finance, and promoting collaboration among industry players by fostering a more profound grasp of Islamic tenets.
Important dialogues regarding the application of Islamic economic concepts are anticipated throughout the summit.
Yousef Hassan Khalawi, the secretary-general of the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, remarked during the inauguration ceremony: "We look to create new roads, not just to walk on a new roads. We are creating in Istanbul, Medina, London, Kuala Lumpur, Karachi, Cairo and many others."
He further emphasized that additional initiatives should be established within the Islamic economic framework.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment