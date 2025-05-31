Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Second Edition of Islamic Economy Summit Begins in Istanbul

2025-05-31 03:51:32
(MENAFN) The second iteration of the Global Islamic Economy Summit hosted by AlBaraka was launched in Istanbul on Friday, aiming to strengthen both financial and non-financial Islamic entities in achieving enduring progress and influencing the worldwide economy through fresh approaches.

This two-day gathering is held in partnership with Türkiye’s Investment Office, the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), Albaraka Turk Bank, Ibn Haldun University, and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

Senior officials, specialists, and business leaders are convening for the conference.

The event is dedicated to enhancing operational effectiveness, encouraging creative solutions, fortifying risk oversight, advancing inclusive finance, and promoting collaboration among industry players by fostering a more profound grasp of Islamic tenets.

Important dialogues regarding the application of Islamic economic concepts are anticipated throughout the summit.

Yousef Hassan Khalawi, the secretary-general of the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, remarked during the inauguration ceremony: "We look to create new roads, not just to walk on a new roads. We are creating in Istanbul, Medina, London, Kuala Lumpur, Karachi, Cairo and many others."

He further emphasized that additional initiatives should be established within the Islamic economic framework.

