China Restarts Japanese Seafood Imports
(MENAFN) China has consented to initiate steps toward restarting the importation of seafood products from Japan, a Japanese representative announced Friday, based on regional news coverage.
According to a Japanese news agency, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that "the two nations have agreed on 'technical requirements for the resumption of seafood exports' to China."
The report also mentioned that China is anticipated to release a formal directive that will relax the comprehensive restriction implemented in 2023.
The prohibition was originally introduced following the beginning of the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear facility in August 2023.
The measure aimed to safeguard public health and avert any risks of pollution.
In September, China had consented to lift the embargo on Japanese seafood, provided that independent countries, including China, would participate in overseeing the release of the treated water into the ocean.
