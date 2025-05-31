Thudarum On OTT: Jio Hotstar Or Netflix? When And Where You Can Watch Mohanlal's Film

The superhit Malayalam film Thudarum (also titled Todarum in Tamil) is now available for streaming on OTT platforms, bringing this popular movie to a wider audience for convenient online viewing.

Mohanlal, a leading actor in Malayalam cinema, starred in the successful film 'Empuraan.' He then acted in 'Thudarum,' directed by Tharun Moorthy, with Shobana as the female lead. The film was released on the 25th of last month and received positive reviews.

Shanmugam (Mohanlal), once a stuntman, now drives an old Ambassador car for a living. He cherishes his car and doesn't allow anyone else to drive it. However, his son's friends take the car without his knowledge and get into an accident.

Shanmugam takes his damaged car to a mechanic. Due to an incident involving a young mechanic, the police seize Shanmugam's car. The film, which was calm until then, turns into a thriller. Will Shanmugam get his car back? What troubles does he face? That's the rest of the story.

The transition from a calm narrative to a thriller is enjoyable. Many scenes were predictable, yet the film maintained its grip. The absence of unnecessary dialogues and excessive action scenes adds to its strength. However, the lack of a sharp screenplay like 'Drishyam' is a letdown. The second half feels lengthy and drags.

Unlike 'Drishyam,' which focused on intelligence, this film is action-packed. Malayalam film enthusiasts won't be disappointed. However, those accustomed to Tamil and Telugu action sequences might find it testing their patience. The film is now streaming on Jio Hotstar, available in Tamil as well.