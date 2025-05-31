Filipino Firm To Take Over Bohol Airport Operations On June 1
Dhaka: Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group led by tycoon Sabin Aboitiz, will take over the operations and maintenance of Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) in Filipines from tomorrow (June 1).
The $81.18-million no-contest bid marks a major step in AIC's aggressive expansion into the Philippine aviation sector.
In a statement, AIC confirmed it is "on track" to assume full control of Bohol-Panglao International Airport (IATA code: TAG | ICAO: RPSP), which opened in November 2018 on Panglao Island in Bohol, in central Philippines.
It replaced the Tagbilaran Airport to handle Bohol's increased tourism-related passenger traffic.
The takeover comes on the heels of AIC's acquisition of Laguindingan Airport, which was officially turned over to the company on April 26.
AIC's entry into BPIA and Laguindingan follows its ₱25-billion acquisition in 2022 of Mactan-Cebu International Airport from a Megawide-GMR consortium.
The deal was finalised through a share subscription and transfer agreement, cementing Aboitiz InfraCapital's presence in the country's growing aviation infrastructure sector.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment