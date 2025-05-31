Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Veto block means end of EU

Veto block means end of EU


2025-05-31 02:53:54
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has strongly criticized a reported European Union plan to eliminate the veto power of member states in foreign policy matters, warning that such a move could dismantle the EU and spark a major military conflict.

Fico made his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Hungary on Thursday, responding to proposals in Brussels to shift from unanimous voting to qualified majority voting (QMV). The proposed change is intended to prevent individual countries from blocking joint decisions, particularly regarding support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Slovakia and Hungary have consistently opposed the EU's stance on the Ukraine conflict, rejecting military aid to Kiev and sanctions on Moscow. Both nations have threatened to use their veto powers to defend their national interests. Fico warned that removing this power would destroy the democratic foundation of the EU.

“Abolishing the veto, punishing sovereign nations, and prioritizing war over peace would mark the end of the European project,” Fico declared. “It’s a step away from democracy and could lead to large-scale conflict.”

Currently, EU sanctions on Russia require unanimous renewal every six months, with the next vote expected by the end of July. Brussels is also drafting an 18th sanctions package targeting Russia’s energy and financial sectors.

Fico recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and pledged that Slovakia would block any EU attempts to ban Russian oil or gas. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shares similar views and has delayed sanctions packages to gain concessions, warning that scrapping the veto would strip smaller states of their sovereignty.

Orban stated that Hungary demands respect from Brussels, not just in words but through policy that considers national interests. Both leaders continue to advocate for peace talks instead of increased military involvement in Ukraine.

MENAFN31052025000045015687ID1109618389

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search