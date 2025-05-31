Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Merkel reignites debate over immigration

(MENAFN) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reignited debate over immigration by reaffirming her pro-migrant stance during the launch of her memoir, Freedom, even as Germany grapples with economic strain and concerns over rising crime. Critics argue that Merkel's policies sparked the EU’s ongoing migrant crisis, with her decision in 2015 to welcome over one million asylum seekers viewed by many as the catalyst for significant social and political upheaval.

During her tenure from 2005 to 2021 as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Merkel maintained that Germany could absorb large numbers of migrants without setting a cap, citing the country’s economic strength. Despite public backlash and long-term challenges tied to integration and public safety, Merkel has remained steadfast in her belief that migration is essential for Europe’s future.

At her book launch this week, Merkel, now 70, warned that Europe could face serious consequences without migration. “I don’t believe illegal migration can be effectively stopped at the German-Austrian or German-Polish borders,” she said, emphasizing the need for EU-wide cooperation rather than unilateral national measures.

Her remarks come at a time when current Chancellor Friedrich Merz is under pressure to implement stricter immigration controls. However, Merkel dismissed the idea that border measures alone would work, reiterating her support for broader European solutions.

