Mercedes-Benz Unveils 2025 AMG GT 63 Coupe Research

For those looking to upgrade their garage with purpose-built performance, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale's current AMGGT 63 inventory showcases available models ready for test drives.

An In-Depth Look at AMG® GT 63 Coupe Performance

The newly released research spotlights the thrilling core of the 2025 model: a handcrafted AMG® 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine. This powerhouse delivers up to 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, ensuring pulse-raising performance whether cruising desert highways or tracking corners.

Moreover, the coupe features AMG® Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, an AMG® SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9-speed transmission, and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. Together, these components give the coupe razor-sharp responsiveness, confident grip, and fast-shifting capability.

Designed for Comfort and Command

Even though performance comes first, the cabin delivers comfort with equal intent. Inside the 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 63 Coupe, you'll find:



AMG® Performance steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

MBUX infotainment system with Augmented Video for navigation

Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery

Heated and ventilated front seats Burmester® surround sound system

The refined mix of racing DNA and executive comfort makes every journey feel crafted for greatness.

Why Buy at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

As a full-service auto dealership near downtown Scottsdale, we offer competitive pricing, expert product specialists, and top-tier customer service. Every Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 63 Coupe for sale at our showroom is backed by decades of performance heritage and a team that lives and breathes AMG®.

"Our latest 2025 AMG® GT 63 Coupe research makes it easier than ever for drivers to find the information they need before stepping into the driver's seat," said Matt McDermott, spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. "We invite anyone curious about this stunning coupe to stop by and experience its power for themselves."

Shop and Learn Today

Shoppers interested in a 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 63 Coupe for sale can start by exploring the detailed model overview and inventory online. Whether you're comparing AMG® GT 63 Coupe performance specs or preparing for a test drive, the research makes the buying process smoother and more informed.

Media Contact: Matt McDermott

For more information about current offers and vehicle availability or to schedule a test drive, buyers can contact Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 480-845-0012, visit , or stop by the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Arizona.

