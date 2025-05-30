Mercedes-Benz Unveils 2025 AMG GT 63 Coupe Research
An In-Depth Look at AMG® GT 63 Coupe Performance
The newly released research spotlights the thrilling core of the 2025 model: a handcrafted AMG® 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine. This powerhouse delivers up to 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, ensuring pulse-raising performance whether cruising desert highways or tracking corners.
Moreover, the coupe features AMG® Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, an AMG® SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9-speed transmission, and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. Together, these components give the coupe razor-sharp responsiveness, confident grip, and fast-shifting capability.
Designed for Comfort and Command
Even though performance comes first, the cabin delivers comfort with equal intent. Inside the 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 63 Coupe, you'll find:
-
AMG® Performance steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles
12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
MBUX infotainment system with Augmented Video for navigation
Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery
Heated and ventilated front seats
Burmester® surround sound system
The refined mix of racing DNA and executive comfort makes every journey feel crafted for greatness.
Why Buy at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale
As a full-service auto dealership near downtown Scottsdale, we offer competitive pricing, expert product specialists, and top-tier customer service. Every Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 63 Coupe for sale at our showroom is backed by decades of performance heritage and a team that lives and breathes AMG®.
"Our latest 2025 AMG® GT 63 Coupe research makes it easier than ever for drivers to find the information they need before stepping into the driver's seat," said Matt McDermott, spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. "We invite anyone curious about this stunning coupe to stop by and experience its power for themselves."
Shop and Learn Today
Shoppers interested in a 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 63 Coupe for sale can start by exploring the detailed model overview and inventory online. Whether you're comparing AMG® GT 63 Coupe performance specs or preparing for a test drive, the research makes the buying process smoother and more informed.
