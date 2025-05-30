Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mercedes-Benz Unveils 2025 AMG GT 63 Coupe Research

Mercedes-Benz Unveils 2025 AMG GT 63 Coupe Research


2025-05-30 09:15:58
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For those looking to upgrade their garage with purpose-built performance, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale's current AMG® GT 63 inventory showcases available models ready for test drives. The dealership continues to be a premier destination for luxury performance vehicles across the Phoenix area.

An In-Depth Look at AMG® GT 63 Coupe Performance

The newly released research spotlights the thrilling core of the 2025 model: a handcrafted AMG® 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine. This powerhouse delivers up to 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, ensuring pulse-raising performance whether cruising desert highways or tracking corners.

Moreover, the coupe features AMG® Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, an AMG® SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9-speed transmission, and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. Together, these components give the coupe razor-sharp responsiveness, confident grip, and fast-shifting capability.

Designed for Comfort and Command

Even though performance comes first, the cabin delivers comfort with equal intent. Inside the 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 63 Coupe, you'll find:

  • AMG® Performance steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles
  • 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
  • MBUX infotainment system with Augmented Video for navigation
  • Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Burmester® surround sound system

The refined mix of racing DNA and executive comfort makes every journey feel crafted for greatness.

Why Buy at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

As a full-service auto dealership near downtown Scottsdale, we offer competitive pricing, expert product specialists, and top-tier customer service. Every Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 63 Coupe for sale at our showroom is backed by decades of performance heritage and a team that lives and breathes AMG®.

"Our latest 2025 AMG® GT 63 Coupe research makes it easier than ever for drivers to find the information they need before stepping into the driver's seat," said Matt McDermott, spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. "We invite anyone curious about this stunning coupe to stop by and experience its power for themselves."

Shop and Learn Today

Shoppers interested in a 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 63 Coupe for sale can start by exploring the detailed model overview and inventory online. Whether you're comparing AMG® GT 63 Coupe performance specs or preparing for a test drive, the research makes the buying process smoother and more informed.

Media Contact: Matt McDermott, 480-213-1265, [email protected]

For more information about current offers and vehicle availability or to schedule a test drive, buyers can contact Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 480-845-0012, visit , or stop by the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SOURCE Mercedez-Benz of Scottsdale

MENAFN30052025003732001241ID1109617983

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search