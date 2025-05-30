Shangrila Massage Spa Now Offers Luxe Full Body Massage Treatments

MENAFN - GetNews)



Experience elevated relaxation with a new range of premium treatments now available at one of Miami's most talked-about wellness destinations.

South Miami, FL - May 30, 2025 - The leading name in wellness and relaxation, Shangrila Massage Spa now offers a luxurious range of full body treatments at its Miami location. Their highly skilled therapists introduces well-demanded services that provide a complete sensory escape for those looking to recharge and rejuvenate.







Shangrila Massage Spa is quickly becoming a top destination for those searching online for a massage near me . The spa now features an expanded menu of full body treatments designed to relax the body and calm the mind. With growing demand for holistic wellness experiences, these new offerings cater to both locals and visitors looking for an upscale massage Miami experience.

The spa's signature full body massage treatments now come with flexible session lengths and prices. The 60-minute session is available for $99.95, offering a focused yet thorough treatment for busy individuals. For those seeking a deeper experience, the 90-minute option is priced at $149.95. Each massage combines expert techniques with a serene atmosphere that enhances overall relaxation.

Shangrila Massage Spa has also introduced two exclusive Miami Spa Package options. The 75-minute package is priced at $155.95, while the 110-minute option is available for $199.95. Both packages include comprehensive treatments designed to release tension, promote circulation, and improve overall well-being.

"We use only natural oils, scrubs and scents and our specially trained South Miami Massage therapists give a soothing and unique Miami massage. The pleasurable scents and the relaxing music will put your mind to rest and let your thoughts wander off, while the full body massage therapy will relax your muscles and increase blood circulation. You will feel buoyant and energized afterwards," a spokesperson said.

The team at Shangrila includes some of the most experienced massage therapist Miami clients rely on for professional care and personalized attention. Their approach focuses on balance, healing, and relaxation. Every treatment begins with a consultation to tailor the massage according to each guest's needs. With its new offerings, Shangrila continues to raise the bar for massage Miami FL experiences.

Customers who prepay five full body massages will receive an additional full body massage at no cost. The spa is located conveniently for residents searching for a massage Coral Gables . Appointments are available daily, and advance booking is recommended due to high demand.

