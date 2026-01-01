New Year Begins On A Wet Note For Mumbaikars, Unexpected Rain Drenches Parts Of City

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) The New Year 2026 began on a wet note for Mumbaikars as several parts of the country's financial capital witnessed rain early Thursday morning, altering the usual festive atmosphere associated with the first day of the year.

Instead of greeting the New Year with bright sunshine, parts of Mumbai, particularly the island city, woke up to rainfall.

Showers began shortly before 6 a.m., with some areas experiencing moderate rain while others reported light drizzling. The intensity of the rain gradually eased after around 6.15 a.m.

Residents in Colaba, Byculla and Lower Parel described monsoon-like conditions, with visibility dropping significantly along key stretches such as the Coastal Road and the Eastern Freeway due to the rainfall. By dawn, the showers had slowed down and settled into a steady drizzle.

In contrast, the suburban regions, stretching from Bandra to Dahisar and from Kurla to Mulund, witnessed only light and intermittent showers accompanied by persistent drizzling.

Although the skies remained heavily overcast, the rainfall in these areas was limited, largely leaving roads damp. However, the accompanying chilly winds pushed the minimum temperature down to a cool 16 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience a partly cloudy sky with light rain through the day.

In its latest forecast issued at 8 a.m., the IMD predicted light showers over the next 48 hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The rainfall is also expected to bring some respite from air pollution levels in the city. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 122, which falls under the 'moderate' category.

Early risers across the city were greeted by drizzling rain on New Year's morning, with many residents taking to social media to share updates about heavier spells in certain pockets as the day began.

Meanwhile, the IMD said there would be "no significant change" in minimum temperatures across Maharashtra over the next two days, although a gradual rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected in the subsequent four days.