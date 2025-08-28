Turkish Med Marine Eyes Growth Opportunities At Kaztransoil's Batumi Terminal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Representatives of the Turkish shipping and shipbuilding company Med Marine visited the Batumi Sea Port, a foreign asset of KazTransOil, Trend reports via KazTransOil.

The visit came about as part of a program aimed at building up international cooperation and bringing in foreign partners. The guests were shown around the activities of the Batumi Sea Port, checked out its infrastructural capabilities, and looked into promising directions for development. They focused on working together in the areas of fleet support, towing, and port services.

“Openness to international contacts and the development of partnerships with recognized global companies is an important part of the strategy to strengthen the position of the Batumi Sea Port as a reliable logistics hub on the Black Sea,” noted Berik Bitabarov, Managing Director for Commerce and Logistics at Batumi Sea Port.

The engagement by Med Marine delegates constituted a pivotal advancement in augmenting global outreach and fortifying the stature of Batumi Sea Port as a strategically significant ally within the regional maritime landscape.



Batumi Oil Terminal (BOT)-a wholly-owned subsidiary of KazTransOil, which is fully integrated within the framework of NC KazMunayGas-exclusively administers a complete equity stake in LLC Batumi Sea Port.



Med Marine stands as a preeminent entity in the Turkish maritime sector, specializing in the construction and operation of tug vessels. With over two decades of expertise, it delivers an extensive suite of services encompassing towing operations, pilotage facilitation, and mooring solutions across Türkiye's principal port infrastructures.