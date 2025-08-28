Turkish Med Marine Eyes Growth Opportunities At Kaztransoil's Batumi Terminal
The visit came about as part of a program aimed at building up international cooperation and bringing in foreign partners. The guests were shown around the activities of the Batumi Sea Port, checked out its infrastructural capabilities, and looked into promising directions for development. They focused on working together in the areas of fleet support, towing, and port services.
“Openness to international contacts and the development of partnerships with recognized global companies is an important part of the strategy to strengthen the position of the Batumi Sea Port as a reliable logistics hub on the Black Sea,” noted Berik Bitabarov, Managing Director for Commerce and Logistics at Batumi Sea Port.
The engagement by Med Marine delegates constituted a pivotal
advancement in augmenting global outreach and fortifying the
stature of Batumi Sea Port as a strategically significant ally
within the regional maritime landscape.
Batumi Oil Terminal (BOT)-a wholly-owned subsidiary of KazTransOil, which is fully integrated within the framework of NC KazMunayGas-exclusively administers a complete equity stake in LLC Batumi Sea Port.
Med Marine stands as a preeminent entity in the Turkish maritime sector, specializing in the construction and operation of tug vessels. With over two decades of expertise, it delivers an extensive suite of services encompassing towing operations, pilotage facilitation, and mooring solutions across Türkiye's principal port infrastructures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment