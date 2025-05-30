1031 Exchange Place Expands Presence With New California Location To Serve Growing Client Base

MENAFN - GetNews) 1031 Exchange Place announces its new California office, enhancing local support for DST 1031 exchange investments. CEO Nathan Leavitt highlights the strategic expansion to better serve investors through personalized guidance, education, and expertise, strengthening client outcomes in California's vibrant real estate market.







1031 Exchange Place, a leading provider of DST 1031 exchange investments, proudly announces the opening of its new California location in the heart of Los Angeles. This strategic expansion aims to enhance client service in one of its largest markets, providing localized expertise specifically tailored for investors in California's thriving real estate market.

The new California office underscores 1031 Exchange Place's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for DST 1031 exchange opportunities. With dedicated professionals now locally available, investors across the state can seamlessly access personalized guidance on DST 1031 exchanges, optimizing their investments while effectively deferring capital gains taxes. Our dedicated page for California DST 1031 investors provides all the information to get in touch with us.

"California has always been a key market for us and fruitful for our investors. Opening this office represents our dedication to better serving our clients," said Nathan Leavitt, CEO of 1031 Exchange Place. "We understand the nuances and unique opportunities presented by the California real estate market, and our local presence enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service and informed insights."







"This new office signifies more than just geographic expansion-it represents our ongoing commitment to our clients' success," Leavitt added. "Having boots on the ground enables us to better address specific regional challenges and opportunities, ultimately delivering stronger outcomes for our investors."

DST 1031 exchanges offer investors a strategic pathway to diversify their real estate portfolios into professionally managed Delaware Statutory Trust properties , while efficiently deferring taxes. Investors new to DST investments can gain valuable insights by visiting the company's article on What is a DST 1031 Exchange ?, or by exploring the comprehensive DST 1031 exchange resource page.

Leavitt emphasized the importance of education and client empowerment, stating, "Our role extends beyond just facilitating transactions-we aim to equip our clients with the knowledge and resources needed to make confident, informed investment decisions."

Investors interested in exploring how 1031 Exchange Place can specifically support their DST investment strategies are invited to connect directly with the new California office or visit the company's website for further information.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.