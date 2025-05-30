'Let's Move On': Elon Musk Dodges Question On Reports Of Drug Use On Campaign Trail Amid Oval Office Farewell With Trump
“Let's move on... next question,” he said, when asked about the report that alleged that the Tesla CEO used illegal drugs during his campaign trail with Trump.
Musk joined Donald Trump in an Oval Office press conference as he stepped down from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), hours after The New York Times reported on his alleged drug use.
“Is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on Russiagate,” he shot back as a reporter asked him a question about the article.
“That New York Times? Let's move on.”
The newspaper said that Elon Musk used so much ketamine during the 2024 campaign that he developed bladder problems. It further alleged he was also taking ecstasy and psychoactive mushrooms, and travelled with a pill box last year during the campaign.
Musk was immediately asked about the report. He did not reply directly and instead denounced The New York Times over its previous coverage of Russian interference in the 2016 election before moving to the next question.
Livemint has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the report.Also Read | Trump-Musk press conference LIVE: Trump says Musk will be 'back & forth' at DOGE Donald Trump bids adieu to Elon Musk
Donald Trump praised billionaire Elon Musk's efforts to cut federal spending during a joint press conference in the Oval Office on Friday, as the Tesla CEO departs the administration after a chaotic tenure that saw the elimination of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in contracts.
Musk, who headed the Department of Government Efficiency, disrupted numerous agencies across the federal bureaucracy but ultimately fell far short of the massive savings he had initially promised. A White House official said on Wednesday that Musk would be leaving the administration.Also Read | 'Elon Musk gave incredible service': Trump gives Tesla CEO an Oval Office good Also Read | $8mn to make mice transgender: Trump lists 'wasteful' spendings cut by DOGE
"Elon has worked tirelessly helping lead the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations," Trump said from behind the Resolute Desk, as Musk stood to his right, wearing a black DOGE hat and a t-shirt that read "The Dogefather" in the style of the movie "The Godfather."
Trump said of Musk: "I have a feeling it's his baby, and I think he's going to be doing a lot of things."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment