Hitpaw Edimakor Mac V4.0: AI Bilingual Subtitles & Background Remover Elevate Video Creation

AI Bilingual Subtitle Generator

This tool supports automatic subtitle creation with several built-in adjustments. Users can now set subtitle length, apply bilingual styles, and choose from various templates with two-tone dynamic subtitles. The position of each subtitle can also be fine-tuned instantly. These upgrades support users producing multilingual content for online education, social videos, or international audiences.

AI Background Remover

Users can now remove backgrounds from both images and video clips. For images, edge feathering and scaling are available to smooth out transitions. For video, Edimakor offers Quick Mode for rapid processing or Advanced Mode for greater control. Both modes support refined edge treatment, giving users the flexibility to fit clips into any environment without green screens.

AI Image-to-Video Generator

With over 80 built-in templates, creators can turn images into short, animated videos for a variety of purposes from slideshows and product demos to short-form social posts. Tools for resolution control, and mode settings help fine-tune results.

AI Text-to-Video Tool

Users can type text prompts and instantly generate short video clips in one of five distinct styles: Anime, 3D Animation, Comic, Cyberpunk, and Claymation. These can be exported in multiple durations (5s or 8s) and screen ratios (16:9, 9:16, 4:3, 3:4, 1:1), making it easier to match platform-specific formats.

AI Singing Avatar

This feature allows users to upload any image whether a cartoon, real photo, or 3D rendering and animate it to sing in multiple languages and vocal styles. Supported appearance types include characters, animals, realistic portraits, cartoons, and children. The tool opens creative options for fun projects, custom messages, or niche online content.

A Tool That Grows With Its Users

Edimakor continues to shape its tools around how real people create. With each version, the focus stays the same: remove the friction that slows down video production while still offering the depth that experienced users expect. The Mac V4.0 update strengthens that foundation by offering tools that are easy to learn, yet flexible enough to support more advanced workflows. Whether someone is editing a class presentation, building content for a growing online channel, producing ads for a small business, or assembling a personal video project, Edimakor adapts to fit the task.

