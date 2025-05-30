Brazil's Fertilizer Imports From Algeria Up

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's imports of fertilizer from Algeria increased year-over-year from January to April of this year, according to Brazilian Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services () figures compiled by the's Market Intelligence Department.

Year-to-date through April saw USD 54.6 million in fertilizer imports from the Arab country, up 44.2% from a year ago. Fertilizers rank second on the list of Brazil's imports from Algeria, the first being oil.

Imports also went up for salt, sulfur, stones, cement, and quicklime, to USD 10.6 million, up 175.8% year-over-year. Sales of inorganic chemicals, glass and cork from Algeria to Brazil also went up at a time when both imports and exports are decreasing.

From January to April, oil sales from Algeria to Brazil amounted to US$ 340.02 million, down 29.9% year-on-year.

Brazil's total imports from Algeria came out to USD 413.8 million through April, down 21.98% from a year ago. Conversely, Brazil exported USD 802.5 million worth of goods to Algeria, down 3.9% and driven by sugars, high-lipid seeds and fruits, meats and offal, cereals, ores, and live animals.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

