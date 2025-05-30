Brazil's Fertilizer Imports From Algeria Up
Year-to-date through April saw USD 54.6 million in fertilizer imports from the Arab country, up 44.2% from a year ago. Fertilizers rank second on the list of Brazil's imports from Algeria, the first being oil.
Imports also went up for salt, sulfur, stones, cement, and quicklime, to USD 10.6 million, up 175.8% year-over-year. Sales of inorganic chemicals, glass and cork from Algeria to Brazil also went up at a time when both imports and exports are decreasing.
From January to April, oil sales from Algeria to Brazil amounted to US$ 340.02 million, down 29.9% year-on-year.
Brazil's total imports from Algeria came out to USD 413.8 million through April, down 21.98% from a year ago. Conversely, Brazil exported USD 802.5 million worth of goods to Algeria, down 3.9% and driven by sugars, high-lipid seeds and fruits, meats and offal, cereals, ores, and live animals.
Read more:
Algeria triples beef imports from Brazil
Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum©NurPhoto via AFP
The post Brazil's fertilizer imports from Algeria up appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment