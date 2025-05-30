Thailand Open Boxing: Kiran, Deepak Advance Into Finals
In the women's 80+kg category, Kiran delivered a composed and dominant performance to outclass Ukraine's Polina Chernen with a 5:0 verdict.
In the men's 75kg division, Deepak continued his strong run by defeating Thailand's Peerapat Yeasu, also by a 5:0 unanimous decision. Facing a home favourite, Deepak maintained tactical discipline and capitalised on scoring opportunities throughout the bout.
India have fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing-backed Asian Boxing, that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.
In the women's semifinals, Priya (57kg) and Saneh (70kg) exited the competition after battling through competitive bouts, each settling for a well-earned bronze.
Earlier on Thursday, Tamanna, Priya, and Deepak secured their berths in the semifinals, assuring themselves of at least bronze medals, in the event.
In the women's 51 kg category, Tamanna put in a composed performance to beat Liu Yu-Shan of Chinese Taipei by unanimous decision. Priya (57 kg) followed it up with a confident 5-0 win over South Korea's Park Ah-hyun, controlling the bout from start to finish.
In the men's draw, Deepak (75 kg) showed technical clarity and ring discipline to defeat South Korea's Kim Hyeon-tae, also by a unanimous verdict.
