Location-Based Entertainment Market Surges To $15.33 Billion By 2029 - Dominated By Microsoft (US), Google (US), Meta (US)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theis projected to grow from USD 5.47 billion in 2024 to USD 15.33 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. This market encompasses immersive, technology-driven experiences hosted in physical locations such as theme parks, arcades, family entertainment centers, and museums.

LBE solutions integrate advanced systems (including AR/VR, projection mapping, and interactive gaming), software (for content management, experience design, and analytics), and services (both professional and managed) to elevate real-world entertainment. These technologies support applications in gaming, simulation, virtual tourism, and education offering more personalized and interactive experiences than traditional entertainment options. By combining AI, motion tracking, and haptic feedback, LBE delivers customized experiences that adapt to user preferences in real time.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Location-Based Entertainment Market"

321 - Tables

59 - Figures

278 - Pages

Location-Based Entertainment Market Dynamics:

Drivers



Rising consumer spending power Advancements in VR and AR technologies

Restraints



Limited scalability of location-based entertainment business High upfront cost

Opportunities



Increase in live events and performances Rising popularity of wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches

List of Top Companies



Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

Meta (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Unity Technologies (US)

Sony Interactive Experiences (US)

Samsung (South Korea)

Barco Electronic System (Belgium)

Panasonic (Japan)

Huawei Technologies (China)

HQ Software (Estonia) HTC Vive (Taiwan)

Gaming to Lead by Application Type

Gaming is expected to remain the largest application segment within the LBE market throughout the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for immersive and interactive gameplay. The evolution of gaming experiences through AR/VR, motion tracking, projection mapping, and AI-based content personalization is transforming how players engage with entertainment. VR arenas, simulators, and esports venues are becoming increasingly popular, offering social and highly immersive environments that can't be replicated at home.

Free-roam VR systems, enhanced with haptic feedback, allow users to navigate spaces and experience tactile interactions, deepening the sense of realism. Projection mapping further broadens gaming applications by creating interactive environments without the need for headsets. Cloud gaming and AI customization enable games to dynamically adapt content based on user interaction.

Examples include Sandbox VR's multiplayer games that use full-body motion tracking, and Zero Latency's large-scale, free-roam VR facilities that provide real-time physical feedback. Japan's Mazaria arcade blends projection mapping with mixed reality, allowing players to interact in hybrid real-virtual settings. These innovations are positioning gaming as the primary driver of LBE market expansion.

Software to Record Highest Growth by Offering

The software segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate within the LBE market. As venues increasingly adopt AR/VR, projection mapping, and AI-driven solutions, the need for sophisticated software to manage, design, and analyze experiences is growing rapidly. These tools are essential for real-time rendering, motion tracking, and dynamic content management.

Content management software ensures the seamless coordination of high-resolution visuals and interactive experiences, while experience design platforms allow creators to build immersive virtual environments and tailored user interactions. Operational analytics tools enhance customer satisfaction and optimize facility performance. AI-powered software enables adaptive experiences based on user behavior.

For example, Disney's Genie+ system uses AI to tailor guest experiences in real time. Holovis utilizes its experience design platform to deliver interactive attractions powered by projection mapping and AI. The surge in demand for cloud-based and real-time analytics solutions is making software the fastest-growing segment of the LBE market.

Amusement Parks to Hold Largest Market Share by Venue

Amusement parks are expected to retain the largest market share among venue types, driven by their scale and continued investment in cutting-edge technologies. These destinations use AR/VR, AI, projection mapping, and interactive displays to create standout experiences that draw large crowds.

Projection mapping transforms static rides like roller coasters and dark rides into vivid, story-driven attractions. AR applications offer guests interactive experiences such as augmented scavenger hunts and storytelling adventures. VR installations immerse visitors in simulated environments and dynamic worlds. AI enhances the personalization of these experiences, tailoring them to visitor preferences and increasing guest satisfaction and loyalty.

Additionally, IoT and real-time analytics help manage crowd flow and improve ride efficiency, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall visitor experience. Universal Studios integrates projection mapping into its Harry Potter attractions, while Disney employs AR and AI to create custom experiences at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. These ongoing innovations position amusement parks at the forefront of the LBE market, continuously setting new standards for immersive entertainment.

