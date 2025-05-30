MCICOM Awards Concurrent Technologies Corporation Option Year With Significant Modification Funding To Further Enhance Marine Corps Energy Resilience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCICOM Awards Option Year 4 and Contract Modification for Facility Related Control Systems

Johnstown, PA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) an option year on its competitively bid prime contract to ensure energy resilience in USMC headquarters, regions, and installations. This option year also includes modification funding that will be specifically directed toward accelerating the delivery of energy resilience and utilities infrastructure modernization projects for the Marine Corps.

Under this contract, CTC will assist the Marine Corps in efforts to generate, distribute, and effectively manage reliable, resilient, and efficient energy infrastructure to support the warfighter's continuous mission requirements.

“CTC is committed to developing innovative solutions to ensure that Marine Corps installations are always ready when needed,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO.“We are honored to have the opportunity to help MCICOM achieve its mission.”

CTC is working with subcontractors Sain Engineering Associates, SKJ, and Barbaricum, who will provide additional technical, analytical, and support services.

“With the award of the option year and additional modification funding, CTC is committed to continuing to deliver the innovation, resources and advisory support needed to bolster warfighting readiness and our nation's defense capabilities, added Susan Van Scoyoc, Vice President, Energy, Resilience & Sustainability Division.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients' needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit .

