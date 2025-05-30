Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CIK Busts Cross-Border Chat Circuit: J & K Police

2025-05-30 08:07:58
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Friday carried out coordinated raids at multiple locations across the Valley. The searches-conducted in Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Kupwara, and Shopian-led to the seizure of incriminating material including SIM cards, mobile phones, tablets, and other digital devices.

According to an official statement, the raids were part of an ongoing investigation into suspected terrorist networks operating within Jammu and Kashmir. Technical surveillance had earlier revealed suspicious digital footprints and encrypted communications traced to various locations.

“The suspects were found using a specific encrypted messaging application, widely utilized by terrorists and handlers from across the border to plan and execute a range of activities including recruitment into militant ranks,” the statement said.

The agency added that several individuals are believed to be in contact with cross-border entities. To preserve the element of surprise, the operations were“meticulously planned and conducted,” officials noted.

CIK emphasized that the raids aim to gather critical evidence, prevent the misuse of communication tools, and dismantle support structures that enable terrorism in the region. The seized digital data will undergo further analysis to identify additional leads and suspects.

The operation marks a continued effort to root out the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory by targeting the communication networks and logistical chains aiding such activities.

