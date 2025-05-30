Global Western Blotting Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

Western Blotting Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Growth Rate And Size Of The Western Blotting Market?

The western blotting market has shown strong growth in recent years, increasing from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.40 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for protein detection, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, escalating rate of brain disorders, growing healthcare needs, and the rising need for a reliable protein identification technique.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The Western Blotting Market Size?

This industry shows no signs of slowing down, projecting an anticipated growth to $2.00 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. The continued expansion is fueled by rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of western blot tests, a growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a surge in demand for personalized medicine, and an increased utilization of electrophoresis blotting systems.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Western Blotting Market?

A key growth driver for the western blotting market is the rising prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus HIV. HIV attacks the body's immune system, weakening its ability to fight infections and diseases. The surge in HIV cases is due to a lack of awareness and education about prevention methods, leading to increases in the risk of transmission. Western blotting is a crucial tool in diagnosing and confirming HIV, enabling early detection and treatment, thereby supporting better disease management. For instance, Gov reported a 46% increase in UK-based HIV diagnoses, excluding Northern Ireland, from 4,379 cases in 2022 to 6,402 cases in 2023.

Who Are The Key Players In The Western Blotting Market?

Key industry players in the western blotting market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, EMD Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, GeneTex Inc., GenScript Biotech, Abcam plc, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Proteintech Group Inc., Cygnus Technologies, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Abnova Corporation, Azure Biosystems Inc., Leinco Technologies Inc., LI-COR Biosciences GmbH, and Novus Biologicals LLC.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Western Blotting Market?

Leaders in the western blotting industry are focusing on developing innovative imaging systems, such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor CMOS digital imaging technology and stain-free imaging technology to enhance image clarity, protein quantification precision, and overall throughput in research applications. A recent example of an innovation in the industry is the launch of the ChemiDoc Go Imaging System by Bio-Rad in July 2024. This compact imaging system utilizes CMOS digital imaging and Stain-Free Imaging technology, improving western blotting and gel imaging by enhancing sensitivity, accuracy, and workflow efficiency.

How Is The Market For Western Blotting Segmented?

The western blotting market is segmented as follows:

1 By Product: Instruments, Consumables

2 By Application: Scientific Research, Medical Diagnostics, Agricultural Application, Food And Beverages, Other Applications

3 By End-Users: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

The subsegments are:

1 By Instruments: Gel Electrophoresis Instruments, Blotting Systems, Imagers

2 By Consumables: Reagents, Kits

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Western Blotting Market?

In 2024, North America was the most prominent region in the western blotting market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

