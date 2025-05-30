PM Modi Meets Family Of Pahalgam Attack Victim Shubham Dwivedi In Kanpur

MENAFN - IANS) Kanpur, May 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, met the wife and family members of the Pahalgam attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, one of the 26 tourists who was gunned down by terrorists, last month.

Soon after landing at the city's Chakeri airport, PM Modi met Shubham's father and wife and assured them of all possible assistance in this hour of grief.

The 31-year-old Shubham was a Kanpur-based businessman, who got married to Aishnya in February this year.

On their holiday trip to Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Shubham was singled out and killed in cold blood by terrorists on April 22.

Aishnya Dwivedi, wife of Shubham Dwivedi, expressed satisfaction after meeting the Prime Minister and described it a big move towards assuaging their feelings.

"Prime Minister told us that not just him, but the entire nation is standing by them in this difficult moment, and they must not lose hope. He said that he is just as saddened by this incident, as we all are," she told the media reporters, after meeting with PM Modi.

Aishnya's eyes were filled with tears when she met the Prime Minister.

She was consoled and comforted by PM Modi.

Shubham's uncle told the media: "PM Modi told them that Operation Sindoor against terrorism has not stopped, it has not ended. It will continue in the future as well. We all always stand with you."

Shubham Dwivedi and Aishnya began their married life just two months ago, as they tied the knot on February 12, this year.

Their marital bliss turned into disaster after they visited Baisaran meadows in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Shubham Dwivedi was one of the 26 victims of terror attack on the ill-fated day on April 22, when terrorists struck the green meadows and went on a tourist killing spree.

Shubham and his wife Aishnya had taken a trip to Pahalgam in April this year, along with some family members.

The terrorists targeted tourists, the men in particular, and gunned them down at point blank range.

Notably, a week ago, Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Awasthi had written to the Prime Minister's Office, requesting the Prime Minister to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi, during his Kanpur visit.