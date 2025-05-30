Rajasthan Congress Slams BJP Over 'Sindoor' Distribution, Raises Concern For Security & Education Lapses

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, criticising the symbolic distribution of 'Sindoor' (vermilion) and raising concerns over national security and the state of education in Rajasthan.

While addressing the media at his residence in Sikar, Dotasra questioned Prime Minister Modi's recent remarks about distributing sindoor to every household.

“Why is 'Sindoor' being distributed? In Hindu tradition, mothers and sisters apply 'Sindoor' in the name of their husbands. This shows a lack of understanding of Hindu culture. The statement is not only insensitive but also condemnable,” Dotasra said.

He further added that PM Modi wants to distribute 'Sindoor' to the 26 women who lost their husbands to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“Do you (PM Modi) think they will accept that 'Sindoor'? What we demand is justice, not symbolism. We want revenge for the shattered lives of our sisters,” he said.

Dotasra further accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of using religion and emotion for political gains.

“They have won elections by dividing people along religious lines and exploiting their sentiments. But now, every such tactic will backfire,” he said.

He also criticised the government's stance on national security, alleging that a ceasefire was implemented under pressure from the US.

“Today, our Air Chief Marshal has admitted that India is not receiving critical defence equipment as per prior agreements. The Prime Minister must explain why,” he said.

Referring to PM Modi's past aggressive stance on terrorism, Dotasra remarked,“Earlier, he used to talk about bringing 10 heads in return for one. Now all we hear are symbolic phrases. PM Modi has reduced national security to a political metaphor.”

He demanded that PM Modi call a special session of Parliament to explain the recent terrorist attacks that killed 25 tourists and a local civilian in Kashmir.

“People deserve to know what went wrong, what corrective action will be taken, and how the country will be kept safe. But PM Modi is too busy with election rallies,” he said.

Dotasra also mocked PM Modi's call to boycott foreign goods, pointing out the irony.

“His glasses, coat, and shoes are all foreign-made. He has visited around 80 countries, yet not a single nation stood with India during the Pahalgam crisis,” he said.

Turning his attention to state politics, Dotasra took a jab at Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, saying that he has made a habit of giving absurd statements and shows no interest in education.

“It wouldn't be surprising if his academic qualifications are questionable,” he said.

Dotasra further questioned the sharp drop in enrollment in government schools.

“After the pandemic, enrollment was one crore. Now it's down to 70 lakh. The Chief Minister and Education Minister must answer for this decline,” he said.

He also voiced support for the Shekhawat Shikshak Sangh, a teachers' organisation marching on foot from various districts to Jaipur to press for their demands.

“Not a single demand from these teachers imposes a financial burden on the government. Yet nothing has been done. These educators are working to protect public education,” Dotasra stated.