The Future Of Charging Is Here: Electrip Launches The Most Powerful Ultrafast EV Charging Hub In Greece

MENAFN - B2Press)– A new era in electric mobility begins from the heart of the Peloponnese. Electrip, a pioneer in e-mobility and energy infrastructure, proudly inaugurates the most powerful active ultrafast EV charging station in Greece and Southern Europe. The new 400 kW hub is located at Edrive Café (60–62 Spartis Street, Tripoli) and marks a significant step toward the country's sustainable transition to clean energy.

The new charging station is designed to serve up to four vehicles simultaneously at high charging speeds, providing a reliable solution for both local residents and transit drivers, thanks to Tripoli's strategic position in the national road network.

This is Electrip's first ultrafast hub in Greece, which already holds the position of the most powerful active charging station nationwide.

Ms. Elcin Trakadas, Country Manager of Electrip Global, stated:

"This is only the beginning of our major investment plan in Greece. Our strategy focuses exclusively on ultra-high-power chargers, with a clear commitment to installing multiple chargers per site – not just one – to deliver the most efficient and convenient charging experience for our users. From manufacturing our own hardware to developing our proprietary software platform, we provide the most competitive and comprehensive solutions in the market.

At the same time, over the next year, we plan to introduce a new generation of ultrafast charging, with power ranging from 720 kW up to 1 MW, equipped with integrated battery storage and photovoltaic (PV) systems. Installation of these innovative units is set to begin at select locations starting in 2026."

Electrip is a joint venture between Wren House Infrastructure - a direct affiliate of the Kuwait Investment Authority, one of the world's oldest and most reputable sovereign wealth funds - and Zorlu Energy, a subsidiary of the Zorlu Group.

The company has firmly established itself as a leading force in energy investments and EV charging infrastructure across Europe. With presence in nine countries - Greece, Italy, France, Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey, and Montenegro - and headquarters in London, Electrip continues its rapid and focused expansion with particular emphasis on the European market, operating more than 6,000 charging points.

The new state-of-the-art hub is fully integrated into the European Hubject platform, enabling interoperability with over 50 CPOs (Charging Point Operators) across Europe and has already attracted international customers. The Auto Charge functionality allows seamless charging without authentication, while the user-friendly Electrip app offers route planning and flexible charging management. Moreover, intelligent energy management optimizes power use, reduces costs, and ensures competitive pricing for app users.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022