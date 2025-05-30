The Future Of Charging Is Here: Electrip Launches The Most Powerful Ultrafast EV Charging Hub In Greece
The new charging station is designed to serve up to four vehicles simultaneously at high charging speeds, providing a reliable solution for both local residents and transit drivers, thanks to Tripoli's strategic position in the national road network.
This is Electrip's first ultrafast hub in Greece, which already holds the position of the most powerful active charging station nationwide.
Ms. Elcin Trakadas, Country Manager of Electrip Global, stated:
"This is only the beginning of our major investment plan in Greece. Our strategy focuses exclusively on ultra-high-power chargers, with a clear commitment to installing multiple chargers per site – not just one – to deliver the most efficient and convenient charging experience for our users. From manufacturing our own hardware to developing our proprietary software platform, we provide the most competitive and comprehensive solutions in the market.
At the same time, over the next year, we plan to introduce a new generation of ultrafast charging, with power ranging from 720 kW up to 1 MW, equipped with integrated battery storage and photovoltaic (PV) systems. Installation of these innovative units is set to begin at select locations starting in 2026."
Electrip is a joint venture between Wren House Infrastructure - a direct affiliate of the Kuwait Investment Authority, one of the world's oldest and most reputable sovereign wealth funds - and Zorlu Energy, a subsidiary of the Zorlu Group.
The company has firmly established itself as a leading force in energy investments and EV charging infrastructure across Europe. With presence in nine countries - Greece, Italy, France, Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey, and Montenegro - and headquarters in London, Electrip continues its rapid and focused expansion with particular emphasis on the European market, operating more than 6,000 charging points.
The new state-of-the-art hub is fully integrated into the European Hubject platform, enabling interoperability with over 50 CPOs (Charging Point Operators) across Europe and has already attracted international customers. The Auto Charge functionality allows seamless charging without authentication, while the user-friendly Electrip app offers route planning and flexible charging management. Moreover, intelligent energy management optimizes power use, reduces costs, and ensures competitive pricing for app users.
Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment