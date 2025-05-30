403
Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hot during the day, with slight dust to blowing dust at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be fine, however, the report warned of expected strong wind and high sea afternoon.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 - 18 KT, gusting to 28 KT at places during the day.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 22 - 28 KT afternoon.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft afternoon. Offshore, it will be 3 - 6 ft, rising to 7 - 9 ft afternoon.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 - 10 km.
