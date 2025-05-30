Alchemy Pay Integrates USD1 On-Ramp, Expanding Stablecoin Access With World Liberty Financial

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the world-leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, has announced a strategic integration with decentralized finance platform World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI) to support seamless on-ramp access to USD1, WLFI's US dollar stablecoin.

WLFI, the developer of a pioneering DeFi protocol and governance platform inspired by President Donald J. Trump, launched USD1 earlier this year as a secure and compliant means to streamline global digital transactions. As a fully-backed stablecoin, USD1 is designed to maintain 1:1 equivalence with the U.S. dollar and is issued and legally managed by BitGo, the world's largest independent qualified custodian and leader in digital asset security, custody, and liquidity, ensuring full alignment with U.S. regulatory standards.

Thanks to Alchemy Pay's expansive payment infrastructure-operating in 173 countries with support for over 50 fiat currencies and 300+ payment methods-and its user-first approach, users worldwide can now purchase USD1 with the payment option of their choice, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, mobile wallets, and regional bank transfers. This integration dramatically reduces barriers to entry for users seeking stable, regulated digital assets for trading, payments, or interacting with DeFi applications.

Alchemy Pay is driving mainstream crypto adoption by bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Its robust global network is reinforced by its expansive portfolio of regulatory licenses, including nine U.S. Money Transmitter Licenses and others across Southeast Asia, Korea, Europe, and the UK.

This partnership marks a major step forward in expanding the adoption, accessibility, and utility of stablecoins, further illustrating their role in the next generation of financial services. By combining WLFI's mission of financial innovation with Alchemy Pay's trusted infrastructure, USD1 becomes more easily accessible to users worldwide, reinforcing the growing role of stablecoins in modern finance.

About World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is a pioneering decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol and governance platform inspired by the vision of President Donald J. Trump. WLFI develops transparent, secure, and accessible financial tools, including institutional-grade products designed to broaden participation in decentralized finance.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off-Ramp, Web3 Digital Bank and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. Our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. Additionally, the NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

