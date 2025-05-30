'Avoid Religion, Caste Like We Avoid Drugs': Actor Vijay Tells Class 10, 12 Toppers In Tamil Nadu
Vijay asked,“Does nature, like the Sun or rain, have a caste or religion?” and said,“We need to avoid religion and caste like we avoid drugs.”
He further urged students to ask everyone in their homes to perform their democratic duty and "elect good, trustworthy people."
"Democracy gives equal opportunities. Ask everyone in your home to perform their democratic duty...Ask them to elect good, trustworthy people who have not indulged in corruption," Vijay said.
