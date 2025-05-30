Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Avoid Religion, Caste Like We Avoid Drugs': Actor Vijay Tells Class 10, 12 Toppers In Tamil Nadu

2025-05-30 02:01:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Felicitating Class 10 and 12 top-performing students of Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party president and actor Vijay said on Friday,“We need to avoid religion and caste like we avoid drugs.” He urged students not to follow the "idea of division based" on caste and religion. "Never allow such things to disturb your mind...," actor-turned-politician Vijay was quoted by news agency ANI.

Vijay asked,“Does nature, like the Sun or rain, have a caste or religion?” and said,“We need to avoid religion and caste like we avoid drugs.”

He further urged students to ask everyone in their homes to perform their democratic duty and "elect good, trustworthy people."

"Democracy gives equal opportunities. Ask everyone in your home to perform their democratic duty...Ask them to elect good, trustworthy people who have not indulged in corruption," Vijay said.

