Next Step Healthcare Notifies Individuals Of Data Security Incident

WOBURN, Mass., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Step Healthcare, LLC ("Next Step") is providing notice of a recent data security incident that may have affected personal and/or protected health information. Next Step takes the privacy and security of all information within its possession very seriously. Next Step has sent notice of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On June 5, 2024, Next Step learned of unusual activity in its network. In response, it immediately took measures to terminate the activity and secure its systems. In addition, Next Step engaged cybersecurity experts to investigate. The investigation determined that data may have been accessed or downloaded without authorization from certain Next Step systems. Next Step conducted a thorough review of these systems in order to identify the scope of the incident. Next Step is providing notice to all individuals whose information could have been involved. Notice of this event was mailed directly to potentially affected individuals with an available mailing address on May 29, 2025.

Based on Next Step's review of the potentially affected data, the following information for current and former residents may have been affected as a result of the incident: name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account number, diagnosis or treatment information, and/or other health-related information.

As soon as it discovered this incident, Next Step took the steps described above and implemented measures to enhance security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. Next Step has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-877-674-1598.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Next Step. Next Step deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Next Step Healthcare, LLC

