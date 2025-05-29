Mobile Crane Market Set To Surpass USD 33,500.2 Million By 2034 Amid Infrastructure Growth And E-Commerce Expansion

Mobile Crane Market EIN

The global mobile crane market grows rapidly, driven by rising trade, warehouse demand, and infrastructure projects requiring agile, efficient lifting solutions

- opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMINEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global mobile crane market is undergoing a remarkable transformation driven by increased seaborne trade, booming warehouse utilization, and expanding infrastructure projects worldwide. As the logistics and construction sectors evolve, mobile cranes play a crucial role in lifting efficiency, site mobility, and fast turnaround operations.Over the past decade, the proliferation of online sales has catalyzed the need for robust and scalable warehouse and port operations. This shift has necessitated agile and capable lifting solutions mobile cranes have proven instrumental in meeting these demands. The industry, currently valued at USD 17,679.6 million in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach USD 33,500.2 million by 2034.Mobile cranes are now vital across various sectors, including logistics, construction, utilities, and port operations, due to their ease of deployment and maneuverability. Among all types, truck-mounted cranes have emerged as the most preferred owing to their adaptability in boom configuration and lifting capacity making them indispensable for dynamic construction and infrastructure sites.With safety, traceability, and time-sensitive delivery at the forefront of logistics management, mobile cranes are increasingly integrated into operations not just for their lifting strength, but also for their mobility, reach, and enhanced productivity across diverse terrains and environments.Gain Valuable Insights from Industry Experts to Shape Your Growth Strategies. Access our Sample Report Now:Report Coverage & DeliverablesThis report provides comprehensive insights into key market trends, demand drivers, competitive landscape, regulatory scenarios, and technological innovations. Deliverables include forecasts for seven key regions, detailed segmentation by crane type and application, competitive benchmarking, and opportunity mapping across growth sectors.Key Factors Shaping Market DynamicsGovernment-backed infrastructure investments, digital warehouse expansions, and the push toward sustainable construction are significantly shaping mobile crane demand globally.Rising Infrastructure Development Investments by Governments to Fuel DemandMassive infrastructure developments are underway across countries like India, China, and the U.S., where highways, smart cities, and transportation corridors are being prioritized. These projects heavily depend on mobile cranes for heavy lifting, steel beam installations, and assembling precast structures.Governments are offering incentives and public-private partnerships to accelerate construction. This is expected to fuel demand for robust mobile crane fleets, especially those capable of handling large-scale urban and industrial projects efficiently.Surging Demand for Affordable Housing and Commercial Spaces Boosts GrowthUrbanization trends have generated strong momentum for affordable residential housing in emerging economies. Mobile cranes are essential for constructing mid-to-high-rise buildings in densely populated urban spaces.Similarly, the commercial construction sector-shopping centers, tech parks, and hospitality infrastructure is experiencing consistent growth, spurring increased procurement of versatile mobile cranes.Shift toward Hybrid and Electric Models to Present New OpportunitiesAs the world gravitates toward low-emission construction practices, manufacturers are introducing electric and hybrid mobile cranes. These alternatives reduce carbon footprint, comply with strict emission norms, and lower operational costs.This trend is expected to drive future investments in eco-friendly crane technology. Several players are also focusing on electrification strategies to gain traction in regions with strong green mandates such as Europe and parts of North America.Key TakeawaysTruck-mounted cranes are leading the market due to their superior flexibility and lifting efficiency. The integration of telematics and GPS is further enhancing their utility in fleet management and safety. East Asia and South Asia are key contributors to growth, while Saudi Arabia emerges as a regional hotspot due to mega port and infrastructure projects.Browse Full Report Here:Adoption of GPS and Telematics Technology to be Key TrendsFleet operators are rapidly deploying cranes integrated with GPS and telematics to monitor location, load data, and operational efficiency in real-time. These technologies enhance asset utilization and preventive maintenance scheduling.Such smart solutions are increasingly in demand for high-volume construction and logistics operations that demand uninterrupted uptime and safety assurance.Adherence to Regional and International Standards to Surge ComplexityAs cross-border projects increase, mobile crane manufacturers are required to comply with varying regional safety, design, and emission standards. This has introduced complexity in production and design cycles.Despite these challenges, adhering to these standards ensures product quality and opens new markets, particularly in regulated regions such as Western Europe and North America.Mobile Crane Market Key Players- Liebherr Group: A leading innovator in mobile and crawler cranes, offering high-capacity and energy-efficient models.- Terex Corporation: Offers all-terrain, rough terrain, and tower cranes with modular designs and advanced control systems.- Tadano Ltd.: Known for its versatile range of mobile cranes and a growing focus on electrified models.- Konecranes: Offers lifting solutions tailored to industrial needs with smart technology integration.- PALFINGER AG: Specializes in loader cranes and hydraulic lifting systems, widely used in logistics and utilities.- Sarens n.v./s.a.: Global heavy lifting company known for customized mobile crane solutions for industrial projects.- Altec Industries: Focuses on cranes used in utility, telecommunications, and tree-care industries.- Bauer Group: Strong presence in foundation engineering and related mobile lifting equipment.Investments in Port Facilities Soar Sales in the Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is fueling large-scale investments in logistics hubs and smart ports. Mobile cranes are being widely deployed for container handling, infrastructure build-outs, and power plant assembly.With numerous contracts awarded for port expansions in Jeddah and Dammam, the demand for high-capacity truck-mounted and all-terrain cranes has witnessed a sharp surge.Regional Analysis- North America: Growth driven by infrastructure renewal and adoption of telematics in construction fleets.- Latin America: Expanding mining and oil & gas industries bolstering demand for rugged mobile cranes.- Western Europe: Emphasis on sustainability and electric cranes accelerating market transformation.- Eastern Europe: Infrastructure investments and reconstruction projects sustaining steady demand.- East Asia: Largest market share due to rapid industrialization, particularly in China and Japan.- South Asia & Pacific: India and ASEAN economies offering significant opportunities through urban infrastructure.- Middle East & Africa: Gulf nations leading the way with mega-projects in construction, ports, and energy.Latest Material Handling Equipment Reports:Key Segments of Market ReportBy Product Type:By product type, the sector is categorized into truck-mounted cranes, trailer-mounted cranes, and crawler cranes.By Capacity:In terms of capacity, the industry is classified into up to 10 tons, 11 to 50 tons, and above 50 tons.By Propulsion:The propulsion category is classified into internal combustion engine cranes and electric cranes.By End-use:Based on end-use, the sector is categorized into construction and mining, industrial, ports and shipping, utilities, oil and gas, transport and logistics, and others.Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:The industrial security system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the projected period. The market value is expected to increase from USD 55.9 billion in 2024 to USD 115 billion by 2034.The global Industrial Crystallizer Market is projected to be valued at USD 4.3 billion by 2024 and rise to USD 7.4 billion by 2034. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 % from 2024 to 2034.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+ +91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.