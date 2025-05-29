Color Star Announces A Significant Milestone In Its Cryptocurrency Mining Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) (“Color Star” or the“Company”), a global entertainment technology company specializing in the integration of artificial intelligence and technology in the entertainment industry, today announced a significant milestone in the company's new cryptocurrency mining business.

The Company has deployed 10,000 Bitmain Antminer T21 rigs at the facility in Kazakhstan, positioning Color Star as a significant emerging player in the global Bitcoin mining landscape. During its first month of operation in April, the cryptocurrency mining farm generated approximately 29 Bitcoins (BTC).

Color Star will continue to monitor the performance of its mining operations and the broader cryptocurrency market to determine its strategic decisions. The Company remains committed to maximizing returns on investment and delivering long-term value to its shareholders through operational efficiency and technological advancement.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company has also commenced operations in its new cryptocurrency mining business. More information about the Company can be found at and .

Contact

Color Star Investor Relations

Office Number No. 1003, 9th Floor,

7 World Trade Center, Suite 4621

New York NY 10007

Office: (212) 410-5186

Email ...