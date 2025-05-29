As Tariff Turbulence Rattles Global Markets, Gap International Launches Lightning In A Bottle To Help Executives Deliver Absurdly Ambitious Results Amidst Uncertain Markets

Gap International - A Consulting Company

PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With tariffs disrupting global supply chains and inflation squeezing margins, business leaders face mounting pressure to do more with less. In response, Gap International-a global performance consulting firm known for transforming how executives think and operate-has launched its boldest campaign to date: "Lightning in a Bottle."

Designed for C-suite leaders navigating economic uncertainty, the campaign is a high-voltage call to break from conventional strategies and pursue what Gap International calls Absurdly Ambitious Results -outcomes that defy the odds and redefine what's possible.

"We've seen firsthand what's possible when leaders align their teams around bold visions and build organizations wired for breakthrough performance. 'Lightning in a Bottle' is our call to those leaders ready to think differently and deliver unprecedented outcomes," said Pontish Yeramyan, CEO of Gap International.

As tariffs, geopolitical instability, and labor shortages challenge global growth, Gap International's consulting approach is helping companies rewire their thinking and unlock performance breakthroughs-no matter the market conditions.

According to Forrester, most companies face a 70% failure rate in major initiatives . Gap International attributes this high failure rate to a lack of attention regarding the people and mindsets involved in the change process. Their methodology focuses on unlocking untapped human potential as a key driver of sustained performance. Real world results include:



Increasing manufacturing output by 40%-with no added production lines

Boosting on-time delivery from 45% to 80%

Growing operating profit from 4% to 25% over six years Generating 28% revenue growth in a single year

The firm's proprietary methodology addresses urgent executive challenges like:



Overcoming Resistance to Change: Equipping leaders to shift thinking and drive alignment

Breaking Communication Silos: Establishing a shared language that drives clarity and action Conquering Innovation: Making transformation sustainable-not situational

About Gap International

Gap International is a global performance consulting firm that has helped organizations deliver extraordinary results for over 40 years and has operated in 68 countries with a 90% client repeat rate. Gap International empowers companies to shift mindsets, align leadership, and spark enterprise-wide transformation to achieve results once thought impossible.

