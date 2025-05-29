EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 29/05: H&S Setup (Chart)
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1422. Add a stop-loss at 1.1185. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1185. Add a stop-loss at 1.1422.
The other top data to watch will come out on Friday, when the US publishes the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data. This is a key number that looks at inflation in rural and urban areas.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe EUR/USD pair pulled back to a low of 1.1300 after the FOMC minutes. It has found support at the 50-period exponential moving average on the eight-hour chart.The pair has also formed an inverse head and shoulders pattern, a popular bullish reversal sign. It is now trading at the right shoulder. Therefore, the pair will likely have a strong bullish breakout in the coming days. The first target will be the neckline at 1.1422. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the year-to-date high at 1.1575.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment