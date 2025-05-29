The Roadkill Art App Helps Avoid Vehicle Deer Collisions As Roadkill Increases In June Due To Doe Movement

Deer Grazing in Florida

Reporting live animals near the road in the Roadkill Art App marks animal crossing locations, alerting drivers where to slow down avoiding collisions.

MT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- High roadkill season, the rut, starts in September continuing through December in most US states. Roadkill amount slows down after this time, but again increases in spring due to does in movement looking for a place to give birth. A white-tailed deers gestation period is about seven months, many fawn are born late spring.New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Maryland and Michigan DNR Agencies have reported an increase in deer auto collisions in May, the rise is to continue through June. Reporting live deer sitings in the Roadkill Art App can help avoid collisions with pregnant doe and young fawn. Deer often frequent same locations and cross roads in the same places.The Roadkill Art App is a free app built to help easily find roadkill in order to utilize any of the 90M + pounds of game meat supplied by US roads annually. App members make a report or check the 'Map View' or 'List View' to find what has been reported and is fresh to pick up. The mission of Roadkill Art is to teach the value of roadkill, legally getting it from the road to a table, though app members wholeheartedly do not want to report pregnant doe and fawn as roadkill.Reporting live animals in the app is the same task as reporting roadkill. Click the orange bar at the bottom of the 'Map View' page which marks your location, take a picture, a 30 second video and when rating the roadkill for live animals choose, "Its NOT roadkill he is alive near the road, be careful not to hit him." For roadkill there are 9 other rating choices.Roadkill laws in the United States vary significantly by state, reflecting diverse attitudes toward wildlife management and public health. While some states embrace roadkill collection as a practical use of resources, others impose restrictions to safeguard wildlife. Understanding these laws is crucial for individuals who wish to collect roadkill legally and responsibly.The Roadkill Art App provides current roadkill laws and regulations for every US state. The app is available in the Apple and Google Play Stores. Once the app is installed, (links below) and registration is complete, the app will open to the 'Map View' page. Find the 'Regulations' icon at the bottom of the page, an orange star. Touch the star, find a color coded map of the US. The states are divided into 8 categories briefly summarizing what to do when finding and wanting to take roadkill. Click on a state for in-depth information with further instructions and which department or organization to contact.Roadkill Art Apple Link :Roadkill Art Google Link :It is legal to take roadkill in 48 states, though a call to action is required in most states through either Natural Resources, Sheriff or Police Department's. Actions include obtaining a salvage permit, tag, ticket, license or incident report to be turned into wildlife authorities. The requirements help states track wildlife populations and ensure that animals were not intentionally harmed. Colorado and Pennsylvania require a Consumption Report from their Game Commission, Oregon a Roadkill Salvage Permit from DNR and in Ohio you must get a Carcass Receipt from a Law Enforcement Agent.It is illegal to take roadkill is Texas, it's unlawful to pick up. It has been legal to take roadkill in California since 2019, but due to making changes in CA Senate Bill 395, currently there is a halt on taking roadkill until the Roadkill Bill is approved by legislation. Seven states, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Wisconsin allow taking roadkill free and clear, no asking for permission from the police and no report or filling out a form for Natural Resources is required.Roadkill Art invites you to become a Roadkill Art App Member, being part of a unique community. Even if not wanting roadkill, by reporting it in the app others are alerted that have the means to pick it up and turn it into a hearty dinner. By marking animal crossing locations you are helping drivers avoid vehicle collisions and keeping pregnant does and fawn safe. For more information about the Roadkill Art App go to the Roadkill Art website: / .

