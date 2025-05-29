Comcast To Connect 70,000 Homes And Businesses In Bryan-College Station To Reliable, Fiber Internet

MENAFN - News Direct) BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas | May 29, 2025 07:02 AM Central Daylight Time

Comcast will connect 70,000 new homes and businesses in Bryan-College Station to fast, secure and reliable, fiber Internet. This expansion into the region will enhance digital infrastructure, promote economic growth and position residents and local businesses for success in an increasingly digital world. The multi-year network expansion brings Xfinity and Comcast Business Internet, mobile, entertainment and security services to the two cities for the first time.

The multiphase project includes building a new technology hub that will act as“the brain” of the network, supporting all Xfinity and Comcast Business services. Comcast will also install more than 1,000 miles of fiber lines – enough to span the distance from the Brazos Valley to Universal Studios in Florida. The tech leader also plans to open an interactive Xfinity retail store, which will be announced later.

"Bryan-College Station is a hotbed for innovative technology, and this investment by Comcast will help our region stay competitive,” College Station Mayor John Nichols said.“Reliable broadband access is essential for our growing community, from the tens of thousands of Aggie students who call College Station home to our creative business community. Investing in strong connectivity ensures everyone has the advanced resources they need to thrive in a digital world."

“We are grateful that Comcast is making this multimillion-dollar fiber infrastructure investment in our community,” City of Bryan Mayor Bobby Guiterrez said.“This investment in connectivity strengthens our local economy and helps our residents thrive. Expanding reliable high-speed Internet in Bryan will open doors for students, businesses and families. It will enhance opportunities and improve quality of life.”

Residents can visit ComcastTexas/BCS for additional details on construction expectations and upcoming service availability. Portions of the project are currently under construction. Comcast's most recent expansion to Bryan-College Station is part of the company's $1.6 billion investment in technology and infrastructure in Texas over the last three years.

“Expanding fiber Internet in communities like Bryan-College Station will be a catalyst for economic growth, enhancing educational opportunities and helping residents and businesses have the tools they need to thrive in the digital age,” Nicolas Jimenez, Comcast's General Market Manager of Bryan-College Station said.“By investing in the infrastructure and connectivity of these communities, we're empowering individuals and businesses to succeed and pave the way for a brighter, more connected future."

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast's state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today's constantly connected world. Bryan-College Station joins the 64 million homes and businesses across the country to have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders, and federal agencies like the Department of Defense. It delivers multi-gigabit Internet speeds, 99.9 percent reliability and security built in from the ground up to keep customers safe from cyber threats.

Introducing Xfinity to Consumers

Comcast's residential services are marketed under the Xfinity brand. Consumers in Bryan-College Station will be able to take advantage of the full suite of Xfinity products: Internet , video , mobile , voice and home security . Xfinity offers multi-gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive, low-lag connections. Xfinity customers can enjoy a reliable, high-speed experience-whether they're streaming sports and entertainment, video chatting with friends and coworkers, learning from home or simply browsing online.

Comcast Business to Power Bryan-College Station's Workforce

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, mobile, security, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

Serving Everyone in the Bryan-College Station Community

Comcast's commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That's why Comcast created Internet Essentials , a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers.

