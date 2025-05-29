Sansbank Raises With Bocg Ventures And Maracuja To Democratize Access To The $2T Recurring Revenue Asset Class

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maracuja Holding and BoCG Ventures , both leaders in global innovation and investment, have announced their latest partnership to invest in another round of Sansbank , a blockchain-based alternative lending platform designed to productize the recurring revenue asset class.

Sansbank aims to democratize alternative lending, making non-dilutive financial solutions for recurring revenue assets accessible to a broad range of investors, including retail participants. Historically reserved for high-net-worth individuals and institutional players, Sansbank's platform breaks down barriers, enabling everyday investors to participate in a market offering peace of mind and stable returns.

The platform is poised to address two critical global challenges: the underserved Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) lending market and systemic inefficiencies in traditional banking. By integrating advanced technology and AI-driven features, Sansbank provides a scalable and efficient solution for businesses and investors alike.

A cornerstone of Maracuja's DAO project, Sansbank represents a significant milestone in leveraging blockchain's transparency and immutability for real-world impact. The platform will also act as a springboard for Maracuja and BoCG Ventures to deepen their presence in emerging markets and progressive Web3 ecosystems.

Kjetil Larsen, Founder of Maracuja Holding, commented:

“Here at Maracuja, we always think long-term and align with companies making an inherent social impact. Our collaboration with BoCG Ventures, a firm with a proven track record of nurturing high-value enterprises across all stages, reflects our shared ethos. Sansbank is a perfect fit for our mission to redefine financial access and equity.”

Lyon Kassab, Managing Partner of BoCG Ventures, shared:

“In 2020, we identified synergies between our Antifragile investment thesis and blockchain's promise of immutability and transparency. Our partnership with Maracuja and belief in Sansbank reflects that conviction: when markets break, real innovation becomes indispensable.”

Chris Ha, Managing Partner of BoCG Ventures, added:

"As technology rewrites the rules of global finance, it's the overlooked markets that now have the power to leap ahead. Sansbank isn't just a platform-it's a sleeping giant poised to serve where the system has fallen short. We're here to unlock that potential, one underserved market at a time."

By uniting their strategic expertise and resources, Maracuja and BoCG Ventures continue to position themselves as leaders in bridging advanced financial solutions with global markets, particularly in regions ripe for Web3 adoption.

