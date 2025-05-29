NRMP Releases 2025 Main Residency Match Results And Data Report, Providing In-Depth Insight Into The Largest Residency Match In History

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) has published Results and Data: 2025 Main Residency Match® , a comprehensive report on position fill rates, placement rates, and Match outcomes for applicants seeking and programs offering clinical residency training in core medical specialties across the United States.

In the 2025 Main Residency Match ("Match"), there were 52,498 applicants who registered, the highest on record. Of those registered applicants, 47,208 submitted certified rank order lists of programs ("active applicants"), an increase of 2,355 from 2024.

Among programs, the number of certified positions offered in the Match grew to a record number of 43,237. Of the positions offered, 40,041 were first-year (PGY-1) positions, an all-time high and increase of 1,547 over 2024. Nearly half of that increase is attributed to growth in Internal Medicine, which added 671 categorial and primary positions to the Match. 10,984 Internal Medicine positions were filled after the NRMP's matching algorithm was processed (96.8 percent) which is consistent with prior years.

"For decades, the NRMP has been the definitive, primary source of Match data informing the medical education community about matriculation into residency training. As the transition to residency continues to evolve, publications like Results and Data offer objective insights critical to understanding the growth of the physician pipeline, which enables the medical profession to better address the nation's health care needs," said NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "The NRMP's Mission focuses on ensuring transparency and providing data that supports Match participants, the medical education community, and policymakers, by providing an objective understanding of the transition to residency and enabling informed decisions that shape and sustain a strong physician workforce."

Applicant Highlights: After the matching algorithm was processed, 37,667 of the 47,208 active applicants obtained first-year positions, establishing a 79.8 percent Match Rate. In addition to Match Rate, the NRMP also calculates a "Placement Rate" to examine the percentage of active applicants who obtain first-year positions either through the matching algorithm or NRMP's Match Week Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program® (SOAP®). The Active Applicant Placement Rate for 2025 appointments resulted in a near 4.5 percentage point increase (84.2 percent) over the Match Rate, confirming that SOAP is effective in promoting more young physicians into clinical training opportunities. Bullets below provide deeper insight for specific applicant groups:



The Active Applicant Placement Rate for U.S. MD seniors was 97.8 percent and the PGY-1 match rate was 93.5 percent. Of the U.S. MD seniors who matched, 73.2 percent matched to one of their top three programs. Among all active U.S. MD seniors, 6.1 percent went unmatched.

The Active Applicant Placement Rate for U.S. DO seniors was 98.4 percent and the PGY-1 match rate was 92.6 percent. Of the U.S. DO seniors who matched, 76.2 percent matched to one of their top three programs. Among all active U.S. DO seniors, 7 percent went unmatched.

The Active Applicant Placement Rate for U.S. IMGs was 73.5 percent and the PGY-1 match rate was 67.8 percent. Of the U.S. IMGs who matched, 78.8 percent matched to one of their top three programs. Among all active U.S. IMGs, 31 percent went unmatched. The Active Applicant Placement Rate for non-U.S. citizen IMGs was 60.3 percent and the PGY-1 match rate was 58 percent. Of the non-U.S. citizen IMGs who matched, 76.6 percent matched to one of their top three programs. Among all non-U.S. IMGs, 41.3 percent went unmatched.

Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program® (SOAP®) Results: The Results and Data report provides the first look at the results of the NRMP's Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program (SOAP) held during Match Week. SOAP provides eligible unmatched and registered applicants an opportunity to obtain positions that went unfilled after the matching algorithm was processed. There were 2,521 positions placed into SOAP, of which 2,318 were filled resulting in a 99.4 percent fill rate for positions in the Match and SOAP overall.

The full Results and Data: 2025 Main Residency Match report is now available to download. NRMP has also recorded a 2025 Main Residency Match and SOAP results webinar to provide further insights and analysis.

Visit NRMP's Match Data section for additional data reports.

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 to oversee The Match®. The Match was established at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 50,000 registrants, the NRMP also conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 75 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE National Resident Matching Program

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED