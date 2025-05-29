Star Hats & Embroidery Hits The National Stage On CBS!

MENAFN - PR Newswire)takes the spotlight nationwide for elevating brand visibility. In today's fiercely competitive market, branded merchandise isn't just an accessory, it's a game-changer. Star Hats & Embroidery is being featured on broadcasts showcasing how customized gear can amplify brand awareness, foster customer loyalty, and drive engagement.

With a selection of custom hats, apparel, bags, and accessories, Star Hats & Embroidery makes your brand stand out.

Post thi

With a premium selection of custom hats, apparel, bags, and accessories, Star Hats & Embroidery offers endless ways to make your brand stand out. From embroidery and leather patches to direct-to-film transfers, sublimation, engraving, and beyond, their cutting-edge customization techniques ensure every piece leaves a lasting impression. Star Hats and Embroidery has in-house embroidery, laser engraving, UV printing, Direct-to-Film printing, and other decoration processes. See their custom work gallery for yourself.

Customers can customize products from leading brands like Richardson Sports, Flexfit, Decky, The North Face, Cap America, Nike, Adidas and over 80 others-all decorated in-house at their Los Angeles facility. This ensures your logo or artwork is paired with top-quality American craftsmanship from start to finish.

When carefully curated and distributed, branded swag becomes more than just a freebie; it fosters meaningful connections with target audiences.

"A high-quality, practical item becomes a walking advertisement, sparking conversations and generating brand impressions wherever it goes. Thoughtful merchandise can also incentivize interaction, reinforcing a positive brand association" said Nayan Padrai, owner of Star Hats and Embroidery.

Quick Facts about Promotional Products



Promotional products are a highly viewed form of advertising among consumers.

76% of people recall the name of a brand on a promotional product such as a hat or shirt. 83% of people experience a strengthened loyalty to a brand they currently support that gave them a promotional product.

Statistics courtesy of PPAI (Promotional Products Association International).

Star Hats & Embroidery has been serving a diverse clientele for nearly 30 years, from small businesses to major corporations, celebrity brands, hospitals, government entities, sporting events and non-profits, they provide high-quality custom merchandise for every need.

Whether you're stocking up for trade shows or selling premium branded swag online and in-stores, they've got you covered!

SOURCE Star Hats and Embroidery