HOMEGROWN FAMILY FOODS ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED MILK IN SHORE LUNCH OVEN STYLE BREADING & BATTER MIX

CONOVER, N.C., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homegrown Family Foods is recalling its Shore Lunch Oven Style Breading & Batter Mix 6oz Box due to the presence of undeclared milk. Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product. For ease of identification, see photo labels below.

The product was primarily distributed in retail stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin between April 29, 2024 and May 1, 2025.

Front of Carton

Best By Date and Code Date

UPS Code

The product comes in 6-ounce (170g) boxes marked with Best By dates of April 23, 2025 through February 25, 2026 and UPC Code 2473912000 and Lots: RP117050, RP120012, RP120011, RP120013, RP123249, RP123389, RP129004, RP129005, RP129006. The Best By date, Lot Code is found on the top of the box and the UPC is found on the bottom of the box.

One illness has been reported to date; the affected individual has recovered.

On 4/23/2025, the firm was notified by a consumer whose daughter had an allergic reaction. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing the milk ingredient was in packaging that did not properly label the presence of milk.

Consumers who have the affected product and have a dairy allergy or sensitivity are urged not to consume the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For questions, consumers may contact Homegrown Family Foods at 706-403-5768 Monday - Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm ET or email [email protected] .

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Michael Carter

Quality Manager

706-403-5768

SOURCE Homegrown Family Foods

