United States Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Research Report 2025: Rising Demand For Biologics And Biosimilars - Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market is poised for growth, driven by rising demand for biologics and biosimilars and advancements in manufacturing technologies like single-use systems. These trends improve cost-efficiency and scalability, catering to the need for specialized production in personalized medicine.
Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 10.58 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 19.52 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.72%
This growth is largely fueled by rising demand for biologics and biosimilars used to treat complex diseases through advanced therapies. Evolving manufacturing technologies - such as single-use systems and continuous processing - are improving efficiency and scalability. These innovations enable contract manufacturers to deliver cost-effective, high-quality solutions while supporting the increasing need for flexible, specialized production capabilities, especially for cell and gene therapies and personalized medicines.
Rising Demand for Biologics and Biosimilars
The growing demand for biologics and biosimilars is a key factor accelerating the expansion of the United States Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market. Biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies, are vital in treating complex and chronic conditions like cancer and autoimmune disorders. These therapies offer high precision and effectiveness, making them valuable in personalized medicine.
As of April 1, 2025, the FDA has licensed 69 biosimilars, with 49 launched for 17 reference molecules, reflecting their growing adoption. Additionally, the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research reported approving 17 new biologics and 26 supplements in 2024, showcasing strong regulatory support and a thriving development pipeline.
High Capital Investment and Operational Costs
Establishing and operating a compliant biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the United States involves considerable financial outlay. Building state-of-the-art infrastructure with advanced equipment, controlled environments, and stringent quality control systems leads to high initial capital expenses.
Ongoing costs, including energy consumption, maintenance, skilled labor, and regulatory compliance, further intensify the financial pressure. Contract manufacturers must meet cGMP and other regulatory standards, requiring continuous investment in validation and training to avoid penalties, product recalls, or operational disruptions. These financial demands pose a major challenge, especially for organizations aiming to scale rapidly.
Adoption of Single-Use Technologies
Single-use technologies (SUTs) are increasingly being embraced in the U.S. biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing landscape for their benefits in flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. These systems - comprising disposable bioreactors, filters, and chromatography devices - help minimize contamination risks and eliminate complex cleaning requirements, thus streamlining operations.
This is especially critical for CMOs handling multiple client projects and products. The growing use of SUTs reduces downtime and accelerates production timelines, which is particularly beneficial in manufacturing biologics like monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies where speed and compliance are essential.
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
Lonza Group Ltd. WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Rentschler Biopharma SE JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG AGC Biologics ProBioGen AG Samsung Biologics FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
United States Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, By Source:
United States Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, By Service:
Process Development Fill & Finish Operations Analytical & QC Studies Packaging & Labelling Others
United States Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, By Product:
United States Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, By Therapeutic Area:
Oncology Autoimmune Diseases Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Metabolic Diseases Neurology Others
United States Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region:
North-East Mid-West West South
Key Attributes:
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
CommentsNo comment