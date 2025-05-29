CBS Sports Secures Media Rights To PBA World Series Of Bowling In New Two-Year Agreement

PBA Tour coverage has been a yearly fixture on CBS Sports since the 2013 Summer Swing, including the prestigious US Open from 2015-2019, and live coverage of the PBA Tour Finals since 2017.

CBS Sports securing media rights to the WSOB represents an opportunity to showcase the PBA's most lucrative, global showcase event.

"CBS Sports has championed the PBA and our athletes for more than a decade," said Lev Ekster, President of Lucky Strike Entertainment. "The WSOB is the greatest global platform in the sport of bowling. We are certain CBS Sports will not only deliver an incredible event to bowling fans around the world, but continue to elevate the WSOB."

PBA World Series of Bowling

In the 16 years of the WSOB, athletes from more than 30 countries have competed and 14 international-born champions have been crowned.

In 2026, CBS Sports Network will air the prelims and championship round of each of the four animal pattern championships.

The standard title events build towards the PBA World Championship finals, a major title event, which will air live on CBS and Paramount+.

The WSOB has crowned PBA Tour champions from 10 different countries following wins by Singapore's Darren Ong and Malaysia's Tun Hakim in this season's WSOB XVI.

Australia's Jason Belmonte and the United States' EJ Tackett share the record with nine career WSOB titles apiece.

Tackett has won each of the past three PBA World Championship titles and will seek an unprecedented fourth consecutive title in the major championship next season.

PBA Commissioner's Cup

The PBA Commissioner's Cup, formerly the PBA Tour Finals, will feature a revamped format in 2026.

Previously, the top eight players in competition points during the previous two PBA Tour seasons qualified for the PBA Tour Finals. Next year, the field will be opened to all PBA members and a qualifying round will be held in advance of the televised finals.

Eight finalists will compete in the televised rounds, which maintains nine hours of live coverage on CBS Sports Network.

Since the event began in 2017, Tackett, Belmonte, Kyle Troup and Anthony Simonsen have each won the event twice.

The 2025 PBA Tour Finals will air live June 7-8 on CBS Sports Network.

About the Professional Bowlers Association

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world's premier organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition. The PBA has thousands of members from over 30 countries, competing in events including the PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. The PBA also serves casual and league bowlers through its membership programs, offering access to statistics, awards, and certified tournaments. With millions of fans worldwide, the PBA continues to grow the sport of bowling and inspire the next generation of bowlers.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment is one of the world's premier location-based entertainment platforms. With over 360 locations across North America, Lucky Strike Entertainment provides experiential offerings in bowling, amusements, water parks, and family entertainment centers. The company also owns the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment, please visit aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" LuckyStrikeEn .

