Tickets Now On Sale For Vivacity Canada's First Consumer Show For Medical Aesthetics, Longevity, And Healthy Aging

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tickets are now on sale for Vivacity , a first-of-its-kind Canadian event designed to empower individuals with clear, science-based information on medical aesthetics, longevity, and healthy aging. The three-day event takes place September 19–21, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, and aims to serve a growing public demand for trusted knowledge, safe guidance, and real-world solutions to personal health and wellness.

Unlike industry trade shows or narrowly focused health fairs, Vivacity is built for consumers - those who want to better understand the evolving landscape of modern medical aesthetics and healthy aging without the pressure, confusion, or misinformation that often accompanies online searches and quick clinic visits.

This event will bring together leading practitioners, trusted health professionals, and medically backed companies in an environment that is designed to be judgment-free, inclusive, and focused on education and empowerment. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask the questions they've always wanted to ask-questions that are often left unanswered in rushed appointments.

“The average person today is trying to make informed decisions about their body, their appearance, and their long-term health-but they don't always know where to start, or who to trust,” said Jason Heard, Director of Vivacity.“Vivacity offers a space where people can engage with credible experts, learn about emerging treatments and innovations, and get real answers based in science-not marketing.”

From non-surgical procedures and skincare science to menopause support, hormone therapy, and preventive longevity strategies, Vivacity will provide attendees with access to a wide range of expertise. The event is organized around the principle that proactive self-investment in health and confidence should be celebrated-not stigmatized.

What to Expect at Vivacity:

Expert-Led Seminars & Panels – Informative talks from physicians, researchers, and specialists in medical aesthetics, sexual wellness, menopause management, regenerative and functional medicine, and more.

Live Demonstrations – Real-time procedures, technologies, and wellness tools, showcased and explained in accessible terms.

Exhibitor Showcase – Hands-on access to the latest offerings in injectables, skincare, body treatments, health supplements, and scientific devices.

Private Consultations – A chance to speak directly with trusted professionals in a no-pressure, supportive setting.

Whether someone is just beginning to explore options for healthy aging, or already undergoing treatments and looking to learn more, Vivacity is positioned as a hub of clarity, transparency, and community. The event invites attendees to come as they are - with questions, curiosity, and a willingness to invest in their well-being.

“At Beautifi , we believe everyone deserves access to the care and confidence that modern aesthetics can offer,” said Ryan Brinkhurst, CEO and Founder of Beautifi.“Vivacity is more than a trade show, it's a platform for discovery, education, and empowerment. Whether someone is just curious or ready to act, this event offers the tools and trusted resources to help make informed decisions. We're proud to support a movement that makes self-investment both possible and powerful.”

Tickets are now available at . For a limited time, thanks to support from Beautifi, a 2-for-1 ticket promotion is being offered-the lowest price that will be available for the show. This offer is intended to encourage attendees to bring a friend, parent, partner, or family member who may also be navigating similar health and lifestyle decisions.

