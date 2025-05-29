Co-Author Dawn Garibaldi Shares A Bold Take On Resilient Leadership In New Book Leadership Unscripted

Leadership Unscripted Book

Discover the real, raw, and remarkable journeys of bold women who transformed setbacks into powerful lessons and redefined leadership from the inside out.

CO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the new book Leadership Unscripted : Real, Raw, and Remarkable Journeys of Women Who Lead Boldly, executive coach and global strategist Dawn Garibaldi delivers a raw, insightful, and fiercely honest account of leading through chaos, missteps, and high-stakes transformation. Her chapter, Turning Moments Into Impact: Resilient Leadership and Kick Ass Teams, brings readers behind the scenes of Fortune 50 boardrooms, factory floors, and the private battles no one talks about.

Dawn's story begins with a pivotal moment-being blindsided by her team's growing discontent while leading a major global operation in Germany. What follows is a masterclass in humility, courage, and the power of micro-moments to build (or break) trust. From designing mainland China's first national supply chain to becoming Procter & Gamble's first female plant manager in Turkey and Germany, Dawn's journey is a testament to bold choices, deep reflection, and the lasting power of building empowered, interdependent teams.

“My biggest failures are what shaped me,” says Dawn.“Leadership isn't about being perfect-it's about presence, resilience, and owning your impact in every moment, big or small.”

Now based in Colorado, Dawn is the Founder and CEO of Amplify Strategy Group , where she coaches executives and teams around the world to lead with clarity, authenticity, and grit. Her work is informed by decades of global leadership, neuroscience-based coaching, and an unshakable belief that how we lead others begins with how we lead ourselves.

In her chapter, Dawn shares hard-won insights on how to create high-performing teams that thrive even when you're not in the room-and how to turn unexpected detours into defining leadership moments. Her voice is bold, generous, and practical, reminding us that transformation rarely follows a straight path-and that's where the real growth lives.

Leadership Unscripted is available now on Amazon and at .

To connect with Dawn Garibaldi or book a discovery call, visit linkedin/in/dawngaribaldi or amplifystrategy.

You can also schedule time at calendly/dawngaribaldi.

ABOUT LEADERSHIP UNSCRIPTED

Leadership Unscripted is more than a book-it's a bold declaration for those ready to lead with purpose and authenticity. Co-authored by twelve global executive coaches and former Fortune 500 leaders, this powerful anthology captures the defining moments, breakthrough lessons, and unfiltered truths of women who have transformed adversity into impact. Through personal stories, hard-earned wisdom, and actionable insights, the book invites readers to rise above expectations, lead with intention, and create a legacy that matters.

Learn more at .

ABOUT DAWN GARIBALDI

Dawn Garibaldi is a dynamic executive coach, international speaker, and former Fortune 50 leader with over 30 years of global experience guiding high-performing teams and organizations through complexity and change. As Founder and CEO of Amplify Strategy Group, she's known for her sharp insight, bold coaching style, and unwavering commitment to helping leaders unlock growth, challenge outdated patterns, and lead with confidence and resilience. From being Procter & Gamble's first female plant manager in Turkey and Germany to designing mainland China's first nationwide supply chain, Dawn brings thoughtful depth and perspective to every engagement. She's certified by top coaching organizations and is passionate about culture, travel, and uncovering hidden potential-whether in people, places, or even cookbooks. Most recently, Dawn has been nominated for the 2025 Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame. Based in Colorado, Dawn is a proud mom, adventurer, and believer in the power of curiosity to drive authentic leadership.

You can learn more and connect with Dawn at:

linkedin/in/dawngaribaldi



