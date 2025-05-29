Heart N Hands Releases New Educational Coloring Book: 'ABC's About The Heart'

ABC's About the Heart: A Fun & Educational Coloring Book for Kids, an engaging and empowering resource designed to teach children and families the importance of heart health through fun and creativity.

Essence Harris Banks, MBA, Founder and President of Heart N Hands

Heart N Hands is a nonprofit dedicated to heart health education and disease prevention for girls.

"ABC's About the Heart" teaches children and families through fun, facts, and coloring, to color, learn, and love their hearts-one letter at a time.

- Essence Harris BanksNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heart N Hands , a nonprofit dedicated to heart health education and disease prevention for girls is proud to announce the release of its new heart health educational coloring book, ABC's About the Heart: A Fun & Educational Coloring Book for Kids , an engaging and empowering resource designed to teach children and families the importance of heart health through fun and creativity.The ABC's About the Heart coloring book makes learning about the heart fun, interactive, and meaningful. Designed for early learners, this engaging book uses a vibrant A-to-Z format to introduce children and families to important heart-related terms, from A for Arteries to Z for Zinc. Each page features a heart health concept, a simple, easy-to-understand definition, and a fun coloring activity that reinforces healthy habits and encourages curiosity about the human body.Perfect for use at home, in classrooms, or in community programs, ABC's About the Heart is a valuable resource for parents, teachers, caregivers, and youth leaders looking to inspire children and families to care for their hearts-starting early and for life. It's also a great supplemental resource to educate children and families about early detection. Whether used at home, in classrooms, or during health events, this book inspires everyone to make healthy choices and love their hearts for life.“This book is more than just a coloring book-it's a conversation starter and pathway to prevention,” says Essence Harris Banks, MBA, Founder and President of Heart N Hands.“As a heart disease survivor, I created this book to help children and families build lifelong habits in a fun and educational way. Our mission is to empower the next generation to understand their bodies, recognize warning signs early, and protect their hearts through education.”With more than ten years of service through Heart N Hands, Banks has reached thousands of girls with heart health education. Diagnosed in 2004 with severe coronary artery disease, she has turned her personal journey into a passionate mission to raise awareness and promote prevention. "I want children and families to start their journeys to a healthy heart at an early age by coloring and learning to love their hearts," Banks adds.ABC's About the Heart: A Fun & Educational Coloring Book for Kids is available for purchase on Amazon and at community events hosted by Heart N Hands. Contact Heart N Hands at ... or visit heartnhands to learn more attend the upcoming Heart N Hands Love Your Heart Gala on September 27, 2025 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New Orleans. Tickets may be purchased via the Heart N Hands website.About the AuthorEssence Harris Banks, MBA, is a heart disease survivor, women's heart health advocate, national spokeswoman and founder of Heart N Hands. Diagnosed in 2004 with severe coronary artery disease, Essence transformed her personal journey into a powerful mission to prevent heart disease through education and awareness. For over a decade, she has led Heart N Hands in empowering girls to make heart health a lifelong priority.

Essence Banks

Heart N Hands

+1 800-276-8082

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Heart N Hands - Who are we?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.