Kinetic Watts And Volts Unveils World-Class Manufacturing Facility, Signaling A Bold New Chapter In Electric Mobility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, Maharashtra, 29th May, 2025: Kinetic Watts and Volts, the electric mobility arm of the pioneering Kinetic Group, announced the inauguration of its next-generation manufacturing facility in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra. Spanning over 87,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art plant is poised to be the launch pad for Kinetic's ambitious electric mobility vision.
Designed with future-ready technologies, the facility integrates advanced automation, precision assembly lines, and sustainability practices to enable high-quality, scalable production. The plant's digitalized operations and robotics-driven processes ensure efficiency, consistency, and adaptability to evolving market demands.
Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic Group, shared, "This facility represents our commitment to shaping the future of mobility with world-class manufacturing excellence. It's a proud moment for Kinetic Watts and Volts and for the entire Kinetic Group as we set the stage for a new era of innovation, sustainability, and electric mobility from India."
As part of Kinetic's broader EV roadmap, this facility will play a key role in reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional mobility solutions and supporting India's national mission for electric vehicle adoption.
With a pioneering track record in the Indian automotive space dating back decades, Kinetic Group has consistently been at the forefront of innovation. Kinetic Watts and Volts builds upon this rich legacy, combining time-tested manufacturing excellence with modern electric mobility technologies to cater to India's evolving consumer needs. The company is committed to delivering an ecosystem of EV solutions.
The launch of this facility marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion plan. Kinetic Watts and Volts aims to address diverse use cases from personal commuting to fleet operations. The company is also actively exploring export opportunities, reinforcing India's position as a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.
About Kinetic Watts and Volts
Established in September 2022, Kinetic Watts and Volts (KWV) is the electric mobility division of the Kinetic Group, spearheaded by Mr. Ajinkya Firodia. Building on Kinetic's rich legacy in India's automotive space, KWV is committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and sustainable electric mobility solutions for the future.
About Kinetic Group
Kinetic Group is a pioneer in India's automotive industry, best known for introducing the legendary Kinetic DX and the iconic Kinetic Luna. These revolutionary models became a household name and redefined urban mobility for an entire generation. Founded over 50 years ago by Late Mr. H.K. Firodia and led by Padmashri Dr. Arun Firodia, the Group, through its flagship Kinetic Engineering Limited, set benchmarks in vertically integrated manufacturing and engineering excellence. Today, Kinetic continues to shape the future of mobility through its presence across automotive and EV sectors.
