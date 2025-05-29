403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Markets Brace for Data as Court Blocks Trump’s Tariffs
(MENAFN) Global markets are closely monitoring a recent judicial decision that blocks President Donald Trump’s extensive reciprocal tariffs, just as critical US economic reports are about to be released. Investors are also reacting to billionaire Elon Musk’s departure from his government role, adding to market uncertainty.
On Thursday, the US will release growth figures, followed by core personal consumption data on Friday, offering vital clues about the trajectory of the US economy amid ongoing global inflation and recession pressures.
Trump’s second administration’s protectionist trade stance continues to shape macroeconomic trends amid escalating economic uncertainties.
The US Court of International Trade has ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump used to justify his tariffs, does not grant him the authority to impose them. The court invalidated the so-called Liberation Day tariffs, stating that Trump overstepped his legal powers.
The ruling emphasized that “it is the Congress and not the president who can regulate trade and impose duties.”
Experts indicate the decision is unlikely to impact tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles but signals possible shifts in future US trade policy.
Meanwhile, minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent meeting reveal a cautious stance by officials as they await clearer effects from new government policies. The Fed acknowledged heightened downside risks to employment and economic activity, alongside increased upside risks to inflation, both influenced by tariff measures.
On Thursday, the US will release growth figures, followed by core personal consumption data on Friday, offering vital clues about the trajectory of the US economy amid ongoing global inflation and recession pressures.
Trump’s second administration’s protectionist trade stance continues to shape macroeconomic trends amid escalating economic uncertainties.
The US Court of International Trade has ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump used to justify his tariffs, does not grant him the authority to impose them. The court invalidated the so-called Liberation Day tariffs, stating that Trump overstepped his legal powers.
The ruling emphasized that “it is the Congress and not the president who can regulate trade and impose duties.”
Experts indicate the decision is unlikely to impact tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles but signals possible shifts in future US trade policy.
Meanwhile, minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent meeting reveal a cautious stance by officials as they await clearer effects from new government policies. The Fed acknowledged heightened downside risks to employment and economic activity, alongside increased upside risks to inflation, both influenced by tariff measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment